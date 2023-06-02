1998: Greg Sellnow graduate advice
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Rochester Post Bulletin columnist and editor Greg Sellnow writes commencement advice for graduates:
- -Spell your prospective employer’s name correctly.
- -Try to limit the number of times you use the word “like.”
- -Dress your best for a job interview.
- -Never tattoo your body with the name of a loved one.
- -Develop a firm handshake.
- -Learn to sew on a button.
- -Read.
- -Care.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Dr. Leda June Stacy, 91, a Rochester native and one of the first women to serve on the Mayo Clinic staff, has died. Born in 1882, she received her M.D. degree in 1905. From 1915-1919 she headed the radiotherapy department and was the first head of the Section on Gynecology.
1948 – 75 years ago
- St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Wabasha will celebrate its 50th anniversary this week. The first patient was admitted on July 265, 1898.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The first commencement exercises of the Rochester Junior College since the start of the institution will take place this evening. The exercises will be held in the assembly room of Rochester senior high school. Having completed the two-year course, twenty-five students will be given their degrees. Professor M. V. O’Shea, author and lecturer at the University of Wisconsin, will deliver the commencement address.
