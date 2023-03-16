1998: Ground was broken for the construction of Digger’s Bar and Grill
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- A mild winter has meant that school closings have been non-existent this year.
- Ground was broken for Digger’s Bar and Grill, a combination lounge banquet hall in Kasson. The 9,000-square-foot gathering spot will seat as many as 120 in the lounge.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Cyndi Leisen has been named to represent Elgin-Millville High School during the annual Girls State gathering at the College of St. Catherine.
- Population changes the past 10 years will impact the Upper Midwest. Despite its critical importance, the farm and rural population is declining.
- Rochester John Marshall will advance to the Minnesota State High School League Class AA state tournament by edging Austin 55-53. Craig Hovland had 19 points to lead the Rockets to victory.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Governor Luther Youngdahl will speak in Rushford at the one-day Tri-County Safety Institute at the high school auditorium.
- Students from St. Charles, Lewiston, Elgin, Plainview, and Eyota will participate in the District III speech contest. Those who receive superior or excellent ratings will go on to participate in the regional competition.
- New record albums include “Glenn Miller Masterpieces” and “Let’s Dance” with Benny Goodman.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The state legislature passed the appropriations bills for rebuilding the normal schools in Mankato and Winona. (Normal schools, also called teachers colleges, were educational institutions where teachers studied and prepared to teach.)
- Several dignitaries, including Senator John Frisch attended the creamery dedication in Lewiston.
ADVERTISEMENT