Community

1998: IRS will soon become friendlier and fairer

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • President Clinton signed a bill to mold the Internal Revenue Service into a friendlier, fairer tax-collecting agency. The bill received bipartisan support.
  • Fake Beanie Babies have made their debut in Rochester. Buyers must look closely at the ear tag, which should have "Ty" on a heart-shaped tag.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Theodore Hamm's Co. announced it is trying to sell the firm. There has been a steady decline in sales.
  • Over five inches of rain soaked many towns in Southeast Minnesota, along with five tornado touchdowns, one near Pleasant Grove
  • University of Minnesota football coach Cal Stoll will bring a one-day Players'
  • Clinic to Rochester. Former Rochester High School standout Tom Moore, currently a member of Stoll's staff, will run the session.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • August 6 is the opening date for the new Rochester drive-in. The new outdoor theater will be in Southeast Rochester at Highway 14 and 52 intersections and can accommodate 500 cars.
  • The latest Tarzan adventure, "Tarzan and the Mermaids," will open at area theaters. Included is a Popeye and Olive cartoon, "The Royal Four-Flusher."

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Ten cars carrying soldiers from the state hospital left for the camp at the power dam where the boys will spend the day. Knight of Columbus ladies and the Red Cross volunteers are responsible for the party.
  • Dr. Leonard Williams, a noted author of medical books, stated that man's expectation of life should be from 120 to 140 years old. Man, he says, is the only reasoning animal.
  • The tennis court at Mayo Park opens today. The court is in excellent shape, and only tennis shoes are requested to be worn.
