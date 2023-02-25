99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

1998: Kelly Miller named SEC Player of the Week

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
February 25, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Dr. William Worrall Mayo’s statue, which used to stand outside the Mayo Civic Center, has been moved to Ohio to be buffed and coated by sculptor Mike Major.
  • Kelly Miller of Rochester, who led the Georgia women to two wins last week, was named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Week.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Vice-President Spiro Agnew will be the keynote speaker at the Minnesota Newspaper Association annual meeting in Minneapolis.
  • John Marshall seniors Bruce Johnson and Laurie Steiger were crowned as Sno-Daze royalty. The royalty will preside over the JM-Mankato basketball game and the Sno-Daze dance.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Modern X-ray equipment is available to 75 percent of the dental profession, according to the speaker at the Minnesota state dental convention in St. Paul. Over 3,000 dentists are attending the convention.
  • The nation’s birth numbers in 1947 was the largest in history. The social security agency reported 3,720,000 live births. (In 2021, there were 3,659,289 births in the United States.)

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The prompt action of the Rochester Fire Department saved the Central Auto Company building and some of its contents. A fire was reported after hours, and the fire laddies had to break down the doors to the garage to gain access, pull out the Ford coup that was on fire and extinguish the fire on the car and the fire that had spread to other areas.
  • Residents of the city were reminded that they have until March 1 to secure and affix a mail receptacle on the front of their homes. The post office mail carrier will not continue mail delivery if a mailbox is not in place.
  • Two young men, who should know better, were arrested, and fined $10 for creating a disturbance at the dance hall in Oronoco last night.
