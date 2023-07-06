Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1998: “King of the Cowboys” dies at 86

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Roy Rogers, the singing “King of the Cowboys” who was a hero to generations of young fans, has died. He was 86. (His wife, Dale Evans, would pass away in 2001.)
  • Rochester John Marshall’s Jon Groteboer will play football at Carleton College in Northfield.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Douglas Trail – more than 15 miles of abandoned railroad purchased by the state – winds from Northwest Rochester to Pine Island. With its 100-foot width, the right-of-way holds the promise of a future route for hikers, riders, and bicyclists.
  • A new computer-controlled analysis machine is helping Mayo Clinic’s chemistry section speed up the process of getting blood test results. The new analyzer is called a Vickers Multi-Channel 300.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Lake City, adorned in the familiar red, white, and blue of July 4, received more than 20,000 celebrants flowing into the community for its popular annual water show. Nancy Nettekoven was crowned Miss Lake City.
  • Lawrence Rathbun was the big gun, going three for four, to lead Spring Valley to a 7-5 upset of Lanesboro in Fillmore County League baseball play.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Eyota school superintendent has announced that the school will start an agricultural department. The courses will be focused on general farm practices and designed for boys who have quit school but want to specialize in agriculture.
  • During June, 15 measles cases, one smallpox, and two typhoid fever cases were reported to the county health department. All the measles cases were in children, with one exception.
