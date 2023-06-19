Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1998: Lake City basketball coach Jerry Snyder steps down

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • After 37 years of spending the winters coaching basketball at Lake City, Coach Jerry Snyder is stepping down from his head coaching job. He will leave as one of the most successful high school coaches anywhere. He won three Minnesota state championships. His last season’s record was 24-3. (Jerry “Duke” Snyder was named to the Lake City Hall of Fame in 2006).
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Over 2,500 people have visited Rochester for the 22nd three-day State Square Dancing Convention.
  • Dana Eickhoff, a farm girl from Happy Hog Farm near Wykoff, was crowned Fillmore County Pork Queen.
  • Miss Shakopee, a Winona State College student, Joleen Benoit, was named the 1973 Miss Minnesota.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Columbia Records is now producing a home phonograph record that plays 30 to 45 minutes per side. The longer playing (LP) time is achieved using groves and revolving the record at a slower speed (33 1/3 RPM).
  • The city of Winona will arrest and fine those shooting off fireworks earlier than July 4. The fine will be $3.
  • The 50th anniversary of the dedication of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church will be observed in a special service on Sunday.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Rochester high school swimming pool will open Wednesday evening for women and Thursday evening for men. A fee of $5 will be collected in advance to meet the cost of the operation.
  • Burglars looted the home of Dr. R. D. Carmen. The Carmen family is currently in San Francisco, attending a medical conference. Police Chief Newsome and detectives from the twin cities have taken fingerprints from the doors, and the investigation is ongoing.
What To Read Next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
June 18, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Construction of Hope Lodge to start
June 17, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: New motion picture theater in Chatfield to open
June 16, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


1621 10th St SE straight.jpg
Local
Olmsted County moving toward partnership with Family Promise to help homeless families
June 18, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_0406 (2).JPG
Local
HOPE Coalition reaches into rural communities in Wabasha and Goodhue counties
June 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
National Wheelchair Sports Camp
Sports
From 'I can't' to 'I can': Stewartville wheelchair camp fosters community, confidence
June 18, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
061723-MedCity FC v Dakota Fusion FC
Sports
Photos: Med City FC, Dakota Fusion FC men's soccer on June 17, 2023
June 17, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II