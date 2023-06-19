1998: Lake City basketball coach Jerry Snyder steps down
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- After 37 years of spending the winters coaching basketball at Lake City, Coach Jerry Snyder is stepping down from his head coaching job. He will leave as one of the most successful high school coaches anywhere. He won three Minnesota state championships. His last season’s record was 24-3. (Jerry “Duke” Snyder was named to the Lake City Hall of Fame in 2006).
1973 – 50 years ago
- Over 2,500 people have visited Rochester for the 22nd three-day State Square Dancing Convention.
- Dana Eickhoff, a farm girl from Happy Hog Farm near Wykoff, was crowned Fillmore County Pork Queen.
- Miss Shakopee, a Winona State College student, Joleen Benoit, was named the 1973 Miss Minnesota.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Columbia Records is now producing a home phonograph record that plays 30 to 45 minutes per side. The longer playing (LP) time is achieved using groves and revolving the record at a slower speed (33 1/3 RPM).
- The city of Winona will arrest and fine those shooting off fireworks earlier than July 4. The fine will be $3.
- The 50th anniversary of the dedication of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church will be observed in a special service on Sunday.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Rochester high school swimming pool will open Wednesday evening for women and Thursday evening for men. A fee of $5 will be collected in advance to meet the cost of the operation.
- Burglars looted the home of Dr. R. D. Carmen. The Carmen family is currently in San Francisco, attending a medical conference. Police Chief Newsome and detectives from the twin cities have taken fingerprints from the doors, and the investigation is ongoing.
