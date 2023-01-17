STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
News reporting
News reporting
1998: Mayo Clinic to operate on the World Wide Web

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 17, 2023 12:00 AM
1998 – 25 years ago

  • Mayo Clinic will hook up with a new electronic publisher to operate its site on the World Wide Web.
  • Rochester Community and Technical College wrestler Randy Smith was named co-wrestler of the week in the Minnesota Community College Conference.
refugee.jpg
Community
'You can’t be honest with the Bolsheviks'
Rochester serves as a witness to the communist after effects of World War II.
January 10, 2023 01:00 PM
By  Thomas Weber
Downtown Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2023
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 10, 2023 10:56 AM
By  Traci Westcott
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
The Rochies, Part II: Some of the strangest area stories of 2022
Columnist Steve Lange looks back at the woman who drove through 150 feet of freshly-poured concrete. And more.
January 10, 2023 07:30 AM
By  Steve Lange

1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota Gopher basketball team, coached by Bill Musselman, defeated the 7th-ranked Marquette Warriors 64-53 before 22,000 delirious fans at Williams Arena.
  • George Restovich has become associated with the Robert Patterson Law Offices in Rochester. Restovich graduated in 1971 from the Louisiana State University Law School.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Between 150 and 200 homes in Austin will be without heat over the weekend unless a fuel oil supply is obtained immediately.
  • Rochester High School swimmers won a decisive victory over Winona High 47 to 19. The Rochester team captured six firsts in the eight-event session.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • There were 38 cases of chickenpox in Rochester during December 1922. There were 29 births and nine deaths during the month.
  • At the semi-monthly meeting of the Board of Education, it was decided to grant Rochester Junior College permission to make a tour of the northern part of the state to play a number of the junior colleges and teacher’s colleges in basketball.
  • The entire workforce of The C. F. Massey Corp. will be entertained at a dinner given in the home of Mr. and Mrs. G. N. Sherman.
