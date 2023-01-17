1998: Mayo Clinic to operate on the World Wide Web
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Mayo Clinic will hook up with a new electronic publisher to operate its site on the World Wide Web.
- Rochester Community and Technical College wrestler Randy Smith was named co-wrestler of the week in the Minnesota Community College Conference.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Minnesota Gopher basketball team, coached by Bill Musselman, defeated the 7th-ranked Marquette Warriors 64-53 before 22,000 delirious fans at Williams Arena.
- George Restovich has become associated with the Robert Patterson Law Offices in Rochester. Restovich graduated in 1971 from the Louisiana State University Law School.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Between 150 and 200 homes in Austin will be without heat over the weekend unless a fuel oil supply is obtained immediately.
- Rochester High School swimmers won a decisive victory over Winona High 47 to 19. The Rochester team captured six firsts in the eight-event session.
1923 – 100 years ago
- There were 38 cases of chickenpox in Rochester during December 1922. There were 29 births and nine deaths during the month.
- At the semi-monthly meeting of the Board of Education, it was decided to grant Rochester Junior College permission to make a tour of the northern part of the state to play a number of the junior colleges and teacher’s colleges in basketball.
- The entire workforce of The C. F. Massey Corp. will be entertained at a dinner given in the home of Mr. and Mrs. G. N. Sherman.
