Tuesday, February 21

Community

1998: Mayo Foundation names first woman Board of Trustees president

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
February 21, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Mayo Foundation Board of Trustees named the president of Vassar College to take over as president. Frances Fergusson, a Mayo board member since 1988, is the first woman to head the Foundation board in its 80-year history.
  • First District Gil Gutknecht has announced that he will seek a third term.
  • Goodhue boys’ wrestling team took the Section One, Class A wrestling title with a win over St. Charles.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The community and surrounding area of Adams will now have an ambulance service again, thanks to volunteer support and a $6,000 federal grant. Some 33 citizens have formed the ambulance crew.
  • Athletic directors Evan Silvernagle and Kerwin Engelhart announced that physical examinations for boys wishing to compete in spring sports at Mayo High and John Marshall will be given at the Olmsted County Health Center.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Jackie Graves, Austin, Minn., scored a technical knockout over Young Chino Alvarez in the first round of a scheduled ten-round bout on a boxing card in Miami Beach, Fla.
  • Rochester High School defeated Winona High in a Big Nine basketball game, with four Rochester starters picking up ten or more points.
  • Film star Jane Wyman has gone to Las Vegas to establish residency for a Nevada divorce from her actor husband, Ronald Reagan. They have been married for eight years.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Battling snow drifts, Leonard Miller, a local tire salesman, took over 21 hours to reach Rochester from Winona. Throughout the night, he shoveled snowdrifts and sometimes pushed his car, which was open to the elements. Upon reaching Rochester, he was exhausted and very cold.
  • A group of travelers, stuck on a snow-bound Northern Pacific passenger train 10 miles out of Valley City, North Dakota, sang gospel hymns. A Salvation Army man had his guitar and helped the passengers pass the time and keep their minds off the cold.
  • The Congregational Sunday school will celebrate Washington’s birthday with a sleigh ride about the city.
