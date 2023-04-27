99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
1998: Mike Aikens named new coach of Rochester Mustangs

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Mike Aikens, a one-time Rochester John Marshall High School hockey star, was named the new coach of the Rochester Mustangs.
  • Eric Butorac won the singles title at the eight-team Stillwater Invitational. The Rochester John Marshall junior dropped just three games in the entire event.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • After the Minnesota State High School League officially dropped its rule banning such occurrences, Minnesota high-school girls will now be permitted to go out for boys football teams- or any other boys teams.
  • The Minnesota Senate gave the approval to propose a "right to life" amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Minnesota will become the seventh state in the Union to submit a "right to life" resolution to Congress.
1948 – 75 years ago

  • John Ahman of Eyota pitched a no-hit, no-run game to lead Eyota to victory over Elgin in the 1948 Whitewater League opening baseball game.
1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Independent Order of Odd Fellows No. 13 dedicated their new home, one of the country's finest and best-equipped Odd Fellow Homes. Over 400 members attended the program and banquet.
  • Rochester citizens will participate in the Red Cross state-wide drive to collect clothing for the needy in Constantinople.
  • A party of noted Japanese physicians and medical students sent to study American medicine will visit Mayo Clinic this week and attend a series of clinics.
