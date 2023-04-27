1998: Mike Aikens named new coach of Rochester Mustangs
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Mike Aikens, a one-time Rochester John Marshall High School hockey star, was named the new coach of the Rochester Mustangs.
- Eric Butorac won the singles title at the eight-team Stillwater Invitational. The Rochester John Marshall junior dropped just three games in the entire event.
1973 – 50 years ago
- After the Minnesota State High School League officially dropped its rule banning such occurrences, Minnesota high-school girls will now be permitted to go out for boys football teams- or any other boys teams.
- The Minnesota Senate gave the approval to propose a "right to life" amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Minnesota will become the seventh state in the Union to submit a "right to life" resolution to Congress.
- Ann Cooper was named secretary of the year by the Rochester Chapter of the National Secretaries Association.
1948 – 75 years ago
- John Ahman of Eyota pitched a no-hit, no-run game to lead Eyota to victory over Elgin in the 1948 Whitewater League opening baseball game.
- Rochester will install parking meters for parallel parking on Broadway for a three-month trial period. The business community opposed this decision by the city council.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Independent Order of Odd Fellows No. 13 dedicated their new home, one of the country's finest and best-equipped Odd Fellow Homes. Over 400 members attended the program and banquet.
- Rochester citizens will participate in the Red Cross state-wide drive to collect clothing for the needy in Constantinople.
- A party of noted Japanese physicians and medical students sent to study American medicine will visit Mayo Clinic this week and attend a series of clinics.
