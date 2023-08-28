1998: Minks aided in massive escape from a local mink farm
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Rochester’s growth and development is quickly pushing into the area along 55th Street NW.
- Thousands of brown minks scurried across roads, into wooded areas, and into nearby Essex Park after vandals broke open cages and cut fences, releasing them from a northwest Rochester mink farm.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Pat Boone and his family will appear at the Minnesota State Fair. Boone promotes his Christian beliefs in his career, and currently, his wife and four daughters sing with him in many of his performances.
- Lake City’s abandoned Hotel Lyon, built 102 years ago, will be demolished this week. A new 80-unit motel will be constructed on the site.
- Now is the time to register for fall classes at the Janet Lang School of Dance and Baton.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Area men, 25 years of age, will begin their trek to the draft boards when registration under the 1948 selective service act begins. An estimated 170,000 Minnesota men will sign up in the next month.
- The greatest show on Upper Midwest earth – the 87th annual Minnesota State Fair – will open its gates today. Representatives of the state’s more than 50,000 4-H club workers toiled into the night finishing displays.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The heaviest rain of the season in Rochester turned nearby creeks into raging torrents. The rainfall flooded downtown streets and filled many cellars with water. The rain came down in sheets for over an hour and was estimated to be two to three inches.
- Glenn Cooke, one of the leading members of the Rochester Park band and brother of conductor Harold Cooke, signed a contract for the coming season with the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra, considered one of the finest musical organizations in America.
