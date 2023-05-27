99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1998: Minnesota Zoo celebrates 20 years

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Minnesota Zoo will celebrate its 20th anniversary with 2,400 animals, birthday cake for everyone, and a parade.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Rochester Lourdes swept the second annual Minnesota State Independent High School girls track and field meet at Macalester College.
  • Dale Massey’s Mayo High School baseball team won the opening game in the District One tournament. The Spartans scored seven runs in the second inning and beat John Marshall 11-1. Mayo hurler Steve Behnken was the winning pitcher giving up three hits and striking out nine.
  • The 1973 Chevy Impala Custom Couple with V-8, power steering, radio, and white sidewall ties is $3,978 at Clements Chevrolet.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Commencement exercises of the Plainview High School class of 1948 will be held this evening in the school auditorium. The valedictorian address will be delivered by Robert Stephan.
  • A breed of dogs new to the area are being raised on the Virnig farm near St. Charles. The Samoyede is a Siberian breed of white or crème color. It has a history of herding, hunting, and pulling sleds.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Gift suggestions for the girl graduates include toilet water perfumes, hosiery, Roma pearls, handkerchiefs, or bathing suits. Graduation gifts are available at C. F. Massey, Co. in Rochester.
  • Frank C. Lowe, a student at Rochester Junior College, has been accepted by the academic board at the Naval Academy.
  • Nine women will serve on the petit and grand juries in the June term of the court.
What To Read Next
Close-up side view of unrecognizable mature adult man writing text on portable wireless computer sitting at desk in dark living room.
Community
Want to be a Post Bulletin columnist? Here's your opportunity
May 26, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: Whiskey used for mouthwash?
May 26, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Rochester City Council hires an attorney to fight increased rail traffic
May 25, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


052623-Lourdes-Graduation-Jacobi-29.jpg
Local
Photos: Lourdes Graduation 2023
May 26, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Carnival at Apache Mall
Local
Photos: Carnival at Apache Mall
May 26, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Pension Reform 1.jpg
Local
'This was huge' : Rochester teachers reflect on statewide effort to overhaul teacher pensions
May 26, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Jail Roster Internet
Local
Red Wing man charged with manslaughter in death of 2-month-old
May 26, 2023 02:29 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson