1998: Minnesota Zoo celebrates 20 years
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Minnesota Zoo will celebrate its 20th anniversary with 2,400 animals, birthday cake for everyone, and a parade.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Rochester Lourdes swept the second annual Minnesota State Independent High School girls track and field meet at Macalester College.
- Dale Massey’s Mayo High School baseball team won the opening game in the District One tournament. The Spartans scored seven runs in the second inning and beat John Marshall 11-1. Mayo hurler Steve Behnken was the winning pitcher giving up three hits and striking out nine.
- The 1973 Chevy Impala Custom Couple with V-8, power steering, radio, and white sidewall ties is $3,978 at Clements Chevrolet.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Commencement exercises of the Plainview High School class of 1948 will be held this evening in the school auditorium. The valedictorian address will be delivered by Robert Stephan.
- A breed of dogs new to the area are being raised on the Virnig farm near St. Charles. The Samoyede is a Siberian breed of white or crème color. It has a history of herding, hunting, and pulling sleds.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Gift suggestions for the girl graduates include toilet water perfumes, hosiery, Roma pearls, handkerchiefs, or bathing suits. Graduation gifts are available at C. F. Massey, Co. in Rochester.
- Frank C. Lowe, a student at Rochester Junior College, has been accepted by the academic board at the Naval Academy.
- Nine women will serve on the petit and grand juries in the June term of the court.
