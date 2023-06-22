1998: Miss Winona, Megan West, crowned Miss Minnesota
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Miss Winona, Megan West, was crowned Miss Minnesota in Austin. She will now represent the state in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N. J. (Miss Virginia, Nicole Johnson was crowned Miss America, 1999).
- The Minnesota Thunder, Minnesota’s professional soccer team, will put on a players’ clinic at Mayo High School Stadium. The clinic will be followed by an exhibition game between the Thunder and the Minnesota Tornado.
1973 – 50 years ago
- An experimental program has been launched to flash captions on the television screens for people who are hard of hearing so they enjoy television better.
- Dave Wottle ran the mile in a time of 3:53.3 in a track and field meet in Eugene, Oregon.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Minnesota National Guard enlistments are soaring. The new draft law, expected to be signed by President Truman, provides that National Guard service shall count in place of active army service.
- The results of nine months of community cooperation and effort will be displayed when the $8,000 lighting project at the Lewiston High School athletic field is formally dedicated.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The state of Minnesota is actively engaged in advertising the natural beauty of the state and is urging tourists to spend their vacations in the land of 10,000 lakes.
- Many Rochester people were in Viola last night for the big dance, which closed the annual Gopher Count festivities.
- There was hardly room to stand at the Mayo Park Band program with Harold Cooke as conductor last night.
ADVERTISEMENT