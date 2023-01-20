STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Community
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1998: Price of Minnesota farmland on the rise

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
January 20, 2023 12:00 AM
1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Rochester Mayo Boys Swim Team will participate in a 24-hour-swim-a-thon to raise money for the Rochester Area Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
  • Rochester native and John Marshall graduate Brook Anderson has joined the short list of women basketball players to score 1,000 career points at Carleton College.
  • Farmland prices continue to rise. Farmland is currently fetching $916 per acre in Minnesota. (The average price of Minnesota farmland in 2019 was $4,800 per acre.)
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Mary Hench, the widow of Mayo Clinic 1950 Nobelist Dr. Philip Hench, has donated the old family Kahler home of her late parents to the Mayo Foundation. The house was built nearly 100 years ago.
  • Under coach John Wooden, the UCLA basketball team won its 58th consecutive game in a row. The team is ranked No. 1 behind the tall red-headed junior Bill Walton. (Notre Dame ended the UCLA winning streak at 88 games by beating the Bruins 71-70 in 1974.)

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Winter quarter registrations at the University of Minnesota total 26,065, including 15,510 World War II veterans enrolled under the G.I. Bill provisions. (The main U’s enrollment in the fall of 2021 was 36,209.)
  • Eleanor Roosevelt called the Russians dangerous unless the United States “find ways to be strong enough so Russians will work with us, we will have to build for another war.”

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Touring Bus Company will start an additional bus service to the Twin Cities. A bus will leave daily at 6:00 p.m. from Hotel Zumbro. This will make four buses each way daily.
  • A campaign is planned by church leaders in the city to get more older boys into Bible classes. Parents must take an interest in promoting Christian education.
  • The musical “Bringing Up Father” will only be presented at the Metropolitan Theater in Rochester for one day. 25 musical numbers are included in the show.
