Community

1998: Restovich named Appalachian League Player of the Month

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Rochester native Michael Restovich was named Appalachian League player of the month for July after hitting .373 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs for the Elizabethton Twins.
  • The first-ever Minnesota Vikings Experience will be held at the Metrodome in Minneapolis. Many Minnesota Vikings, past and present, will be signing autographs.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Mayo Clinic specialists can now read electrocardiograms (ECGs) of heart patients 90 miles away at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. The ECGs are sent over a direct telephone line to the clinic using computer processing procedures developed in the Clinic’s ECG lab.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Dr. C. Anderson Aldrich, director of the Rochester child health institute, has received a federal grant for research into the growth and development of the child population of Rochester.
  • The skies opened in St. Charles, and rain flooded streets and some basements. 300 feet of North Western railway track was washed away.
  • President Truman believes there is a good chance that the United States will eventually elect a woman president.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Rochester business representatives journeyed to Grand Meadow, where they staged the annual business outing with the merchants of the community.
  • A bartender at the Wigwam on South Broadway was fined $100 for possession of liquor.
  • New Chevrolet cars arrived at the Case Auto Co. A display of all the new models will be held next week at the fair.
