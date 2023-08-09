1998: Restovich named Appalachian League Player of the Month
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Rochester native Michael Restovich was named Appalachian League player of the month for July after hitting .373 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs for the Elizabethton Twins.
- The first-ever Minnesota Vikings Experience will be held at the Metrodome in Minneapolis. Many Minnesota Vikings, past and present, will be signing autographs.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Mayo Clinic specialists can now read electrocardiograms (ECGs) of heart patients 90 miles away at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. The ECGs are sent over a direct telephone line to the clinic using computer processing procedures developed in the Clinic’s ECG lab.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Dr. C. Anderson Aldrich, director of the Rochester child health institute, has received a federal grant for research into the growth and development of the child population of Rochester.
- The skies opened in St. Charles, and rain flooded streets and some basements. 300 feet of North Western railway track was washed away.
- President Truman believes there is a good chance that the United States will eventually elect a woman president.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Rochester business representatives journeyed to Grand Meadow, where they staged the annual business outing with the merchants of the community.
- A bartender at the Wigwam on South Broadway was fined $100 for possession of liquor.
- New Chevrolet cars arrived at the Case Auto Co. A display of all the new models will be held next week at the fair.
ADVERTISEMENT