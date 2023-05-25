99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
1998: Rochester City Council hires an attorney to fight increased rail traffic

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Rochester City Council will hire a Washington D.C. attorney to represent the city interests as the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern railroad moves ahead with plans to increase railroad traffic through the city.
  • Rochester John Marshall's Miranda Sorensen has accepted a basketball scholarship from Mayville State College in Mayville, N.D.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Jon Campbell was named salutatorian, and Jonathan Jamsa, valedictorian for Bryon High School.
  • There were 24 graduates at commencement exercises for Minnesota Bible College held at Zumbro Lutheran Church.
  • Pat O’Connor came on strong in the late rounds and knocked out Bobby “Songbird” Williams in the main event of a card at Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium in La Crosse, Wisc.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • President Truman asked Democratic congressional leaders to help pass a minimum wage boost to 75 cents an hour. The current law fixes the minimum wage at 40 cents an hour.
  • The 66th annual commencement of Rushford High School will be held in the school auditorium. Thirty-three seniors will receive their diplomas. The class of 1948 motto is, “The will to do, the soul to care.”

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Rudolph Valentino was in Rochester as part of his Mineralava Tour. Valentino and his soon-to-be wife, Winifred Hudnut, performed. A beauty and dance contest was held as part of the entertainment. Mavorete Rubert, a high school student, won the beauty contest and received a silver cup, and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Young took home the top dance prize.
  • The Kahler Nurses’ alumni association held its first banquet at The Kahler. Entertainment includes song, dance, and piano selections.
