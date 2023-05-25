1998: Rochester City Council hires an attorney to fight increased rail traffic
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester City Council will hire a Washington D.C. attorney to represent the city interests as the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern railroad moves ahead with plans to increase railroad traffic through the city.
- Rochester John Marshall's Miranda Sorensen has accepted a basketball scholarship from Mayville State College in Mayville, N.D.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Jon Campbell was named salutatorian, and Jonathan Jamsa, valedictorian for Bryon High School.
- There were 24 graduates at commencement exercises for Minnesota Bible College held at Zumbro Lutheran Church.
- Pat O’Connor came on strong in the late rounds and knocked out Bobby “Songbird” Williams in the main event of a card at Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium in La Crosse, Wisc.
1948 – 75 years ago
- President Truman asked Democratic congressional leaders to help pass a minimum wage boost to 75 cents an hour. The current law fixes the minimum wage at 40 cents an hour.
- The 66th annual commencement of Rushford High School will be held in the school auditorium. Thirty-three seniors will receive their diplomas. The class of 1948 motto is, “The will to do, the soul to care.”
1923 – 100 years ago
- Rudolph Valentino was in Rochester as part of his Mineralava Tour. Valentino and his soon-to-be wife, Winifred Hudnut, performed. A beauty and dance contest was held as part of the entertainment. Mavorete Rubert, a high school student, won the beauty contest and received a silver cup, and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Young took home the top dance prize.
- The Kahler Nurses’ alumni association held its first banquet at The Kahler. Entertainment includes song, dance, and piano selections.
