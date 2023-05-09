99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1998: Rochester Fire Department will respond to emergency medical calls

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Since March 1998, the Rochester Fire Department has expanded its role and is now responding to emergency medical calls. Projections indicate that the fire department’s calls will triple. Extensive training in working together between the police, ambulance personnel, and firefighters was conducted before implementation.
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Mike Baudoin, a freshman right-hander, pitched the first no-hitter in Rochester State Junior College baseball annals as the Yellowjackets swept a doubleheader from Mankato Bethany at Mayo Field. In the second game, Baudoin struck out the first ten batters he faced.
  • In observance of National Guard Month, the Rochester unit will hold an open house at the armory.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • An electric worm catcher is not being offered by the H.D. Campbell Co. This invention makes the biggest night crawlers pop out of the ground in seconds.
  • Norwegians will celebrate Norway’s Independence Day. The Greater Leif Erikson committee has planned a celebration in St. Paul with keynote speaker Thorgeir Eiquveland, consult general.
  • Radar, the eyes that see in the dark, is helping in river navigation. Several radar-equipped ships are now operating in the upper Mississippi River.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Pennsylvania department of public instruction has ruled that a school principal has the right to inflict “moderate corporal punishment to enforce discipline.”
  • Negotiations will be held regarding purchasing electric current for the county poor house. The poor farm is located a short distance south of the city on the road to Simpson. Light and power would assist in its operation.
What To Read Next
A poster features two women with their arms crossed and advertises a fight.
Minnesota
Rising MMA star killed in weekend crash on I-94 bridge linking Fargo-Moorhead
May 08, 2023 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
Day in History graphic
Community
1923: Spectacular fire at Dr. C. H. Mayo's farm
May 08, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
May 07, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Historic Third Street
Local
Rochester council still not ready for decision on downtown historic district
May 08, 2023 07:55 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Legislators.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic felt it had run out of options when it issued its threat, GOP leaders say
May 08, 2023 06:41 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Downtown Rochester
Exclusive
Business
Mayo Clinic-vs.-Legislature standoff worries Rochester businesses
May 08, 2023 06:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Roasted Bliss Coffee Shop & Bakery
Business
New Roasted Bliss location opens near Civic Center Drive
May 08, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon