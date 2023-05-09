1998: Rochester Fire Department will respond to emergency medical calls
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Since March 1998, the Rochester Fire Department has expanded its role and is now responding to emergency medical calls. Projections indicate that the fire department’s calls will triple. Extensive training in working together between the police, ambulance personnel, and firefighters was conducted before implementation.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Mike Baudoin, a freshman right-hander, pitched the first no-hitter in Rochester State Junior College baseball annals as the Yellowjackets swept a doubleheader from Mankato Bethany at Mayo Field. In the second game, Baudoin struck out the first ten batters he faced.
- In observance of National Guard Month, the Rochester unit will hold an open house at the armory.
1948 – 75 years ago
- An electric worm catcher is not being offered by the H.D. Campbell Co. This invention makes the biggest night crawlers pop out of the ground in seconds.
- Norwegians will celebrate Norway’s Independence Day. The Greater Leif Erikson committee has planned a celebration in St. Paul with keynote speaker Thorgeir Eiquveland, consult general.
- Radar, the eyes that see in the dark, is helping in river navigation. Several radar-equipped ships are now operating in the upper Mississippi River.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Pennsylvania department of public instruction has ruled that a school principal has the right to inflict “moderate corporal punishment to enforce discipline.”
- Negotiations will be held regarding purchasing electric current for the county poor house. The poor farm is located a short distance south of the city on the road to Simpson. Light and power would assist in its operation.
