1998: Rochester John Marshall girls basketball team headed to state

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
March 07, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Rochester John Marshall girls basketball team won the Section One, Class AAAA title and will head to the state tournament for the first time since 1985.
  • Matt Larson from Austin and Matt Smit from Wabasha-Kellogg were the winners in their division in the Southeast Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee. Sixty-four students from 38 districts participated in the bee.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton will speak at the annual IBM Club’s Watson Trophy dinner in Heritage Hall.
  • Dr. James Hartfield, an Olmsted Medical and Surgical Group partner, received the annual Friend of Education Award from the Rochester Elementary School Principals Association.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The United States Naval Academy is now teaching more than battle tactics and navigation. A new emphasis is being placed on English, history, government, economics, public speaking, and foreign languages. Currently, there are 2,815 midshipmen at the academy. (The class of 2024 has 1,194 midshipmen (slightly more than 30% are women.)
  • The old belief that city dwellers are non-churchgoers and country people are more virtuous is not true, according to a University of Minnesota sociologist.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Rochester High school junior class will present “A Night Off,” a farce in four acts, in the school auditorium Thursday and Friday evenings.
  • “Better schools through better business management” is the theme of the Southeastern Minnesota Education Association meeting n Winona.
  • Rural mail carriers made their full routes yesterday thanks to the persistence and energy of the post office employees who showed their grit in plowing through heavy snow drifts to deliver the mail.
