1998: Rochester John Marshall wins Section 1AAA wrestling title

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
February 22, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Rochester John Marshall has won its first Section One wrestling title since 1994. JM coach Brendan Adams was honored as the Section 1AAA Coach of the Year.
  • The new “Star Wars: The Magic of Myth” exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum is proving very popular.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Isabel Huizenga was elected United Way of Olmsted County president at the annual meeting.
  • A bill creating a Minnesota Zoo that would be in operation by the nation’s 1976 bicentennial has been introduced in the Minnesota Senate. (The Minnesota Zoo opened on May 22, 1978.)

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The University of Minnesota’s cancer detection center will open this week, offering complete physical examinations to people over 45.
  • George Washington’s signature on a draft of a bill of rights will form part of an exhibit on “Washington and His Times,” which will open in the Minneapolis public library.
  • Eveleth won its second state prep hockey title, beating rival Warroad 8-2 at the St. Paul auditorium.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Married women with able-bodied husbands will be barred from holding public office in North Dakota if the Senate concurs with a house bill just passed.
  • A short course in gas engines, auto repair, and farm mechanics will be conducted during several upcoming Saturday afternoons in the shop department in the Eyota school.
  • An open house will be held for the city's young men in the lobby of the Y.M.C. A. this evening. Stunts include pillow fights, relay races, and a peanut feed.
