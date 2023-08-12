1998: Rochester may soon pass Duluth in population
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- If the current growth rate continues, Rochester’s population will exceed Duluth’s. Duluth currently holds a lead of 8,000 people. It is estimated that Rochester will pass Duluth in 2003. (2020 census data shows Rochester’s population at 121,395 and Duluth’s at 86,697).
1973 – 50 years ago
- A report issued this week ranked IBM as the 6th largest manufacturing firm in the world in terms of 1971 sales. General Motors was first.
- 600 employees of the Rochester Methodist Hospital have been given a 6-percent base wage hike for the first year and a 5 ½-percent increase in each of the subsequent two years under terms of a three-year contract.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Fan Dancer Sally Rand and her troupe of 37 performers are being billed as one of the top feature attractions at the upcoming Minnesota State Fair.
- U.S. customs agents seized 69 pounds of marijuana, one of the biggest hauls ever made on the Texas-Mexico border.
- The U.S. Olympic basketball team defeated Mexico 71-40 in London to advance to the gold medal game. (The U.S. team would win the gold with a perfect 8-0 record.)
1923 – 100 years ago
- Gasoline is selling for 14 cents per gallon in Milwaukee. Five thousand gallons were purchased and is being sold to customers at cost.
- “Swede” Risberg pitched a no-hit and no-run game against the visiting Minneapolis All-Stars baseball team at Mayo Field. The Rochester team scored a 6-0 victory.
- Bernice Roeder of Stewartville is working as an assistant in the medical laboratory of St. Marys Hospital.
