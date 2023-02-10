1998: Rochester Quarterback Club names new Hall of Fame inductees
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- The search continues for a man who robbed the Home Federal Savings Bank at Crossroads Center at 1:00 p.m.
- The Rochester Quarterback Club’s Hall of Fame class for 1998 will be Al Wold, former John Marshall basketball coach, Lourdes High School athlete Don Fox and former Mayo High School athletes Steve DeVries and Jeff Latz.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Dodge Center High School basketball star Todd Hanson edged out the female competitors to win the school’s Betty Crocker American Homemaker of Tomorrow title. He is one of 32 boys in the state to be selected for the first time the contest was opened to boys. A total of 665,000 students enrolled in this year’s competition.
- The Elgin Board of Education has approved the hiring of an architectural firm to develop plans for a football and track complex located on land west of the Elgin-Millville elementary school.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Johnny Malloy of Goodhue, the defending featherweight champion, won his boxing match on the opening night of the Upper Midwest Golden Gloves tournament in Minneapolis.
- Crookston’s Ninth-District Democratic-Farmer-Labor leaders adopted a resolution urging Minneapolis mayor Hubert H. Humphrey to be a candidate for United States senator.
- The Milwaukee Road’s Hiawatha derailed four blocks west of the depot in Red Wing. There were no injuries, and the engines or cars did not overturn.
1923 – 100 years ago
- The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union held a “purity in modern literature” meeting. The evil tendency of modern fiction was discussed. It was urged that all members write to the authors upon reading something ridiculous or dangerous to the morals of our youth.
- Down 5-0, the Rochester High school basketball team came roaring back to defeat Lake City handily 34-16 on the Lake City court.
