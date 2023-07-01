1998: Roger Peterson named the new Rochester Police Chief
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Mayor Chuck Canfield named Roger Peterson as the new Rochester Police Chief. Peterson joined the Rochester Police Department in 1981. (Chief Peterson would retire on April 25, 2018).
- Elvis Presley is only the second performer to become a Hall of Fame member of the Rock n’ Roll and Country Music Hall of Fame.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Northwest Airlines set a record in June when 20,120 passengers boarded and departed Northwest planes at Rochester Municipal Airport.
- Rochester State Junior College has recognized 118 city and area students for their academic excellence, naming them to the spring quarter dean’s list.
- An estimated 6,000 music fans attended a Rock Festival near Oronoco. According to sales figures, 22,000 beers were consumed. The deal of the day was Hamm’s Beer going for a quarter for a 16-oz. cup.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Harold E. Stassen, in his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination, stopped in Winona briefly on the Milwaukee Road’s Hiawatha train on his way to St. Paul.
- The Battleship Wisconsin has been decommissioned. Its World War II battle record included Leyte, Luzon, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. (The USS Wisconsin was reactivated and served in the Korean War and the Persian Gulf. It is currently a museum berthed in Norfolk).
1923 – 100 years ago
- Surviving generals of the Battle of Gettysburg –Blue and Grey – will meet on the historic site on the sixtieth anniversary of the most critical engagement of the Civil War.
- People taking trips upon Minnesota trunk highways will soon find them well-marked. The state has announced that permanent signs will be erected over the state’s 7,000-mile system. The marker will show highway numbers on yellow stars with an R and L for turns.
