1998: Rose McGee to be keynote speaker at Dr. Martin Luther King breakfast
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
We are part of The Trust Project.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Rose McGee, a former Rochester resident, who is now a poet and diversity consultant in the Twin Cities, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King breakfast.
The 1950 saw cities across America offer model homes to a burgeoning middle class.
Columnist Steve Lange teaches his last kid to drive.
Rochester serves as a witness to the communist after effects of World War II.
1973 – 50 years ago
- Promoter Ben Sternberg announced a closed circuit telecast of the world heavyweight championship boxing match between Joe Frazier and challenger George Foreman to be shown at Rochester's Mayo Civic Auditorium. (Foreman won at 1:35 of the second round after knocking down Frazier six times.)
- The American League has voted in a new rule which allows a pinch hitter to bat for the pitcher. The new "designated hitter" aims to liven up the game, as pitchers are notoriously weak hitters. The first DH was Ron Blomberg of the Yankees on opening day on April 6, 1973. Blomberg walked.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Poliomyelitis virus, almost 100 percent pure, has been isolated for the first time by University of Minnesota scientist Dr. Frank Gollan. (Dr. Gollan had polio as a child and worked to find a cure throughout his life. His work assisted in the eventual development of the polio vaccine.)
- The British and French governments have begun talks on the possibility of a bomb-resistant tunnel under the English Channel. (A railway tunnel connecting Britain and France was constructed and opened in 1994.)
1923 – 100 years ago
- The American Legion film "Flashes of Action" will be shown at the Metropolitan Theater. Legion members state it is the true story of the American Expeditionary Force during the world war.
- The Red Cross office will be assisting in securing places of employment for ex-servicemen in the area who have completed vocational training. The veteran's skills include painters, auto mechanics, welders, bookkeeping, and stenographer.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.