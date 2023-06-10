1998: Sacagawea to be featured on a dollar coin
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- A nuclear reactor at the Prairie Island plant has been idled. After the reactor shut down automatically, employees are working to determine the cause. It was reported that the public is not at risk.
- Sacagawea, the Shoshone woman who guided Lewis and Clark 200 years ago, will soon appear on a dollar coin. (The U.S. Mint issued the Sacagawea Golden Dollar from 2000 to 2008).
1973 – 50 years ago
- Plans for Rochester's fifth Roman Catholic parish were unveiled by the Chancery Office of the Winona Catholic Diocese. The parish-to-be will be known as Pax Christi (Peace of Christ). A 12-acre plot of land has been purchased at the northwest corner of 18th Avenue and 41st Street NW. The site is about a block east of Madonna Towers.
1948 – 75 years ago
- Norwest Airlines announced that it will add a fourth weekly flight to the Orient this week.
- The U.S. Navy reported that graduating high school seniors if they join up, will be assured of getting the training they choose after completing recruit training.
- Ford dealers and press members got a preview look at the 1949 Ford at the St. Paul Ford plant. Most reactions were "ooh's" and "ah's."
1923 – 100 years ago
- According to Rev. A. H. Wurtele in his Sunday sermon at Calvary Episcopal Church entitled "Our National Sins, " American civilization is too superficial and hypocritical."
- Playing outstanding baseball, the Rochester team beat the Chicago Union Giants for the second straight day. Two thousand fans packed the bleachers. (The Chicago Union Giants were one of the top African American teams that barnstormed the Upper Midwest in the summers. They would play local teams, and losing to town teams did not happen often).
