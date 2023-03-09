99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1998: Sheila Kiscaden named one of the legislators of the year

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
March 09, 2023 06:50 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • State Sen. Sheila Kiscaden, R-Rochester, is one of two lawmakers who will be honored by the Association of Minnesota Counties as legislators of the year. State Sen. Jim Vickerman, DFL-Tracy, will also receive the award.
Also Read

1973 – 50 years ago

  • The U.S. Postal Service has authorized walking shorts as part of the official uniform. The shorts may be worn after April 1.
  • The State Department division of the House Appropriations Committee approved a bill that would provide $50,000 to the families of police officers or firefighters killed in the line of duty.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • General Douglas MacArthur said he would run for president if nominated. He did not mention whether he would run as a Democrat or Republican.
  • Rochester School Superintendent Maurice J. Thomas charged the city’s mayor with “destructive policies and a vindictive attitude.” Thomas stated under no circumstances would he serve another term as superintendent.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Launching a goodwill campaign for the local Y.M.C.A., Rochester businesses will work to boost the influence and work of the organization.
  • For the first time in the history of the high school paper, the Crucible will be self-supporting. The only source of revenue is subscriptions, and with solid support, the Crucible has to its credit $385.00.
  • Now is the time to send in your orders for early baby chicks. White Buff Leghorns are $15 per hundred.
What To Read Next
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Gale Sayers speaks at Mayo cancer event
March 08, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Lucy Kurup.png
Community
Lucy Kurup: How to be a college graduate ... while still in high school
March 07, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Lucy Kurup
Day in History graphic
Community
1998: Rochester John Marshall girls basketball team headed to state
March 07, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Tangerine closing.JPG
Business
Downtown Rochester retail mainstay Tangerine to close at end of May
March 07, 2023 06:06 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
IMG_7024.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools votes to investigate alternative options to school resource officers
March 08, 2023 04:56 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Former Fury Motors Location
Business
It's the end of the road for Fury Motors in Rochester
March 08, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Student School Board
Local
Along program make Rochester Public Schools a case study in 'changed perspectives'
March 09, 2023 07:18 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer