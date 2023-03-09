1998: Sheila Kiscaden named one of the legislators of the year
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- State Sen. Sheila Kiscaden, R-Rochester, is one of two lawmakers who will be honored by the Association of Minnesota Counties as legislators of the year. State Sen. Jim Vickerman, DFL-Tracy, will also receive the award.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The U.S. Postal Service has authorized walking shorts as part of the official uniform. The shorts may be worn after April 1.
- The State Department division of the House Appropriations Committee approved a bill that would provide $50,000 to the families of police officers or firefighters killed in the line of duty.
1948 – 75 years ago
- General Douglas MacArthur said he would run for president if nominated. He did not mention whether he would run as a Democrat or Republican.
- Rochester School Superintendent Maurice J. Thomas charged the city’s mayor with “destructive policies and a vindictive attitude.” Thomas stated under no circumstances would he serve another term as superintendent.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Launching a goodwill campaign for the local Y.M.C.A., Rochester businesses will work to boost the influence and work of the organization.
- For the first time in the history of the high school paper, the Crucible will be self-supporting. The only source of revenue is subscriptions, and with solid support, the Crucible has to its credit $385.00.
- Now is the time to send in your orders for early baby chicks. White Buff Leghorns are $15 per hundred.
