1998: Stamp to commemorate the life of Princess Diana on sale

1998 – 25 years ago
- The long-awaited special stamp to commemorate the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, went on sale in Britain. The special issue is expected to raise several million pounds for the Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Fund.
- A formal partnership between the University of Minnesota and the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities could mean University Center Rochester is poised to be the new “star” of higher education in Minnesota.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The top four songs this week are “Crocodile Rock” by Elton John, “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, “Why Can’t We Live Together” by Timmy Thomas” and “You’re So Vain” by Carly Simon.
1948 – 75 years ago
- St. Paul Winter carnival snow queens from 36 communities attended a luncheon sponsored by the Great Northern railway at the St. Paul hotel. All the women received a cigarette lighter as a gift.
- The Carlton hotel strike in Rochester was settled. Striking members of the CIO United Public Workers union got a seven-cent hourly “across the board” raise.
1923 – 100 years ago
- During January in Rochester, there were nine cases of diphtheria, 7 chickenpox, one tuberculosis case, and one typhoid case. Many people, in particular school children, were ill with grippe-like infections.
- In a game packed with thrills for the spectators, the Rochester High school, playing good defense, defeated Red Wing 16-12 in basketball.
- Doris Baatz celebrated her tenth birthday with 14 young friends on a sleigh ride. After the ride, cake and refreshments were enjoyed by all.
