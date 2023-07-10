1998: Stewartville Area Historical Society opens Sears House to the public
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 — 25 years ago
- The Stewartville Area Historical Society has been working for five years to attain the goal of opening the childhood house of Richard Sears to the public.
- Sears, the retail giant and co-founder of Sears-Roebuck, lived in the house for the first six years of his life.
1973 — 50 years ago
- Gov. Wendell Anderson will compete in the cow-milking contest at the Dodge County Centennial fair. His opponent will be the Dodge County Dairy Princess, Diane Kruger.
- Dennis Francis of Lake City is past the halfway mark on his attempt to water ski 1,700 miles down the Mississippi from Coon Rapids to New Orleans. Francis is being pulled by a 245-horsepower motorboat and has three traveling companions.
1948 — 75 years ago
- President Truman’s nomination on the first ballot by the Democratic national convention seemed assured after Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower said he would not accept the nomination under any circumstances.
- A committee has been formed in Michigan that will study the elimination of comic books and magazines that contain stories of crime and sex.
- Reports are that the walleyes are hitting Isle spinners and minnows on Mille Lacs Lake. Guides report four to five nice walleyes for each angler after a few hours.
1923 — 100 years ago
- The 16th annual graduation exercises of the Olmsted County Rural schools will take place in the Rochester high school assembly room.
- 143 individuals in Rochester can afford to own and operate a Packard automobile.
- L. D. Coffman, University of Minnesota president, underwent surgery at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester and is recovering nicely. Dr. C. H. Mayo performed the surgery.
ADVERTISEMENT