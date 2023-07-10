Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

1998: Stewartville Area Historical Society opens Sears House to the public

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 — 25 years ago

  • The Stewartville Area Historical Society has been working for five years to attain the goal of opening the childhood house of Richard Sears to the public.
  • Sears, the retail giant and co-founder of Sears-Roebuck, lived in the house for the first six years of his life.

1973 — 50 years ago

  • Gov. Wendell Anderson will compete in the cow-milking contest at the Dodge County Centennial fair. His opponent will be the Dodge County Dairy Princess, Diane Kruger.
  • Dennis Francis of Lake City is past the halfway mark on his attempt to water ski 1,700 miles down the Mississippi from Coon Rapids to New Orleans. Francis is being pulled by a 245-horsepower motorboat and has three traveling companions.

1948 — 75 years ago

  • President Truman’s nomination on the first ballot by the Democratic national convention seemed assured after Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower said he would not accept the nomination under any circumstances.
  • A committee has been formed in Michigan that will study the elimination of comic books and magazines that contain stories of crime and sex.
  • Reports are that the walleyes are hitting Isle spinners and minnows on Mille Lacs Lake. Guides report four to five nice walleyes for each angler after a few hours.

1923 — 100 years ago

  • The 16th annual graduation exercises of the Olmsted County Rural schools will take place in the Rochester high school assembly room.
  • 143 individuals in Rochester can afford to own and operate a Packard automobile.
  • L. D. Coffman, University of Minnesota president, underwent surgery at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester and is recovering nicely. Dr. C. H. Mayo performed the surgery.
What To Read Next
5 Things to Catch graphic
Community
5 Things to Catch
19h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Day in History graphic
Community
1948: Honey of an event planned at Kellogg Park
2d ago
 · 
By  Loren Else
070723-Pints & Ponies
Community
Photos: Slice of Life July 2023
2d ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


070923-Down by the Riverside
Arts and Entertainment
Eve 6 serenades Down by the Riverside crowd with alt rock songs, like ‘I wanna bite your face’
1h ago
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
070923-Down by the Riverside
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: Down by the Riverside on July 9, 2023
1h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Danielson farmland.jpg
Local
Land-use question heads to council as Texas developer eyes 120 acres on the edge of northwest Rochester
18h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
1. Kopecky Self Portrait - Multiple Sclerosis and My Body.jpg
Health
What it looks like living with Multiple Sclerosis
19h ago
 · 
By  John Molseed