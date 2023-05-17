99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1998: Tornado causes extensive damage north of Eyota

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM
  • A tornado traveled north from Eyota, toppling trees, ripping off roofs, snapping power lines, and mangling machinery in a narrow but destructive path.
  • Serious crime in Rochester dropped 6.5 percent from 1996 to 1997. This statistic mirrored national declines.
1998 – 25 years ago
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Rochester State Junior College golf team remained undefeated in the 10-team Bethany Invitational at the Mankato Golf Club. Kevin Kish won medalist honors with a three-over-par 75. (The RSJC golf team would win the Minnesota Junior College Athletic Association Region XIII championship.)

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The White House stated that three tests of atomic weapons at Eniwetok Atoll in the Pacific Ocean have proved successful.
  • Area women Carol Mae Dyar and Ellen May Mueller of St. Charles graduated from the Kahler Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester.
  • Rochester High School claimed the 1948 district title in track and field competition. Jack Strommer of Winona set a new district record in the mile run with a time of 4:49.9.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Five arrests were recently made for violations of fishing laws. The game warden was notified that three additional deputy game wardens would be added to his staff.
  • Rochester graduates of Carleton College at Northfield formally launched Rochester’s part in the campaign to raise $1,000,000.
  • Norwegians throughout Minnesota today are celebrating the 109th anniversary of the Norwegian Declaration of Independence.
