1998: Tornado causes extensive damage north of Eyota
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
- A tornado traveled north from Eyota, toppling trees, ripping off roofs, snapping power lines, and mangling machinery in a narrow but destructive path.
- Serious crime in Rochester dropped 6.5 percent from 1996 to 1997. This statistic mirrored national declines.
1998 – 25 years ago
1973 – 50 years ago
- The Rochester State Junior College golf team remained undefeated in the 10-team Bethany Invitational at the Mankato Golf Club. Kevin Kish won medalist honors with a three-over-par 75. (The RSJC golf team would win the Minnesota Junior College Athletic Association Region XIII championship.)
1948 – 75 years ago
- The White House stated that three tests of atomic weapons at Eniwetok Atoll in the Pacific Ocean have proved successful.
- Area women Carol Mae Dyar and Ellen May Mueller of St. Charles graduated from the Kahler Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester.
- Rochester High School claimed the 1948 district title in track and field competition. Jack Strommer of Winona set a new district record in the mile run with a time of 4:49.9.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Five arrests were recently made for violations of fishing laws. The game warden was notified that three additional deputy game wardens would be added to his staff.
- Rochester graduates of Carleton College at Northfield formally launched Rochester’s part in the campaign to raise $1,000,000.
- Norwegians throughout Minnesota today are celebrating the 109th anniversary of the Norwegian Declaration of Independence.
