Community

1998: Tornados slam southern Minnesota

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • A tornado outbreak, 14 in Minnesota, devasted the Mankato area, causing widespread destruction in St. Peter, Comfrey, and Le Center. There were numerous injuries and 2 fatalities. Multiple emergency departments responded, and the National Guard was activated. The damage was over $235 million. The Gustavus Adolphus College campus was damaged extensively.
ALSO READ

1973 – 50 years ago

  • The “now” generation has revolutionized marriage vows by writing their own. The wedding ceremony, a formal ritual, is now becoming a personalized one.
  • Mankato has been given an honorable citation on the list of 1972’s All-American cities.
  • The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will conduct a “Weekend of Champions” at the Rochester State Junior College Rockenbach gym. Tickets are $1.50, and one of the athletes attending will be Fred Cox, Minnesota Viking placekicker.
  • 1948 – 75 years ago
  • The Harlem Globetrotters displayed remarkable basketball skills in a 40-30 victory over the Hawaiian All-Stars at the Winona High School gymnasium.
  • All 11-bout boxing card has been scheduled in the Rushford High School auditorium. Rushford’s own Danny Culhane will fight in front of the home crowd.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Frank Craven, the well-known stage actor, will bring his three-act comedy, “The First Year,” to the Metropolitan Theatre this evening. The play ran for 729 performances on Broadway before going out on tour.
  • Austin High School will take on Aurora for the Minnesota state basketball championship. Austin defeated Rochester in the semifinals 22-16. (Aurora would win the state title 24-14.)
  • A reunion of all confirmed in Calvary church since 1912 will be held. During the reunion, a preparation service for Easter communion will be held.
