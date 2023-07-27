Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1998: Two US Capitol Police officers shot and killed

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • A memorial service was held for two United States Capitol Police officers, Officer Jacob J. Chestnut, Jr., and Detective John M. Gibson, who were killed by an armed assailant. The two officers were the first private citizens to lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. The officers were buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full honors.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The Minnesota Highway Patrol officers have a new name and a fresh look. The officers will now be known as State Patrol troopers and will start wearing a style of headwear known as a “campaign hat.”
  • Ground has been broken for a $30,000 two-room addition to the Rochester Lutheran School.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Babe Ruth left his hospital room to view his life story unfold on the movie screen. “The Babe Ruth Story” premiered with William Bendix starring as the Babe.
  • A polio epidemic has struck Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota. Twenty-eight patients are receiving treatment, and three have died.
  • President Truman’s talk to the special session of Congress will be carried by all network radio stations.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Pupils attending the Holmes School on East Center Street will soon have a tennis court in the summer and, during the winter, a skating rink. Work is currently underway.
  • The first rain fell on Rochester since July 4. It was sorely needed because of the excessively dry conditions.
  • The “Microscope,” the yearbook of the 1923 Kahler Hospital School of Nursing class, has been issued. The handsomely bound and illustrated book is a credit to the school. Copies may be obtained from the business office at the clinic.
