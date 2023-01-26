STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
1998: Ventura to announce his candidacy for governor

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
January 26, 2023 12:00 AM
1998 – 25 years ago

  • The Denver Broncos beat the favored Green Bay Packers 31-24 in Super Bowl XXXII in San Diego.
  • Jesse (The Body) Ventura – former pro wrestler, former Brooklyn Park mayor, and KFAN talk-show host – will announce his candidacy for governor at the State Capitol.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • Flags will be flown at half-mast for 30 days due to the death of former President Johnson.
  • New 1973 Dodge Polara models with a V-8 engine, power steering, auto. Transmission, disc brakes, and radio are priced from $3,238.00.
  • New 10-passenger 1973 LTD Squire Wagons with factory air, V-8, AM-FM radio, power windows and seats, and automatic transmission are priced at $5,295.00.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • Shirley McDonald of Wabasha was queen of the 13th annual Foresters’ Day on the University of Minnesota campus. Miss McDonald reigned over festivities from a throne in the lap of an ice Paul Bunyan.
  • Production, sales, and earnings of International Harvester Company for the fiscal year ending October 31, 1947, were the largest in the farm equipment company’s history.
  • Around 3.3 million bushels of American potatoes will find their way to Europe to help with the food shortage.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • The Hon. Theodore Christenson told the Rochester Kiwanis club members that the people are over-governed and over-inspected. Christenson said, “I am of the opinion with Thomas Jefferson, who declared that government was the best when it governed the least.” (Theodore Christenson was elected as the 21st governor of Minnesota and served as governor from Jan. 1925-Jan. 1931.)
