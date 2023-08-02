Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

1998: Viking great Paul Krause inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

Day in History graphic
By Loren Else
Today at 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Paul Krause, Minnesota Viking safety, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Krause still has the record for most interceptions in the NFL with 81.)
Find more news important to you

1973 – 50 years ago

  • Harness racing made a comeback at the Olmsted County Fair after a lapse of several years. An estimated crowd of 2,000 in the grandstand enjoyed the races.
  • The Rochester Rockets American Legion baseball team will compete in the six-team double-elimination First District tournament. The team is coached by Kirk Gill.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • A spectacular fire lit up the nighttime sky as two large barns of the Edward Sexton farm near Millville burned to the ground. Loss is estimated at $25,000. Losses include the two barns, 12 calves, 25 tons of hay, four horses, and equipment.
  • Alicia Ann Healy of Fountain was chosen “Miss Minnesota Legion” from the first district during ceremonies at the Valencia Ballroom.
  • Earl (Curly) Lambeau, the dean of professional football coaches, officially opened his 30th annual Green Bay Packer training season.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • A large cliff, one-half mile long, around Two Harbors, will be blasted into Lake Superior to allow for continued construction of state Highway 1. The area blasted will be the largest of its kind in the area’s history.
  • The Queen City Silver Fox Farm Association, a new commercial project, is undergoing its last stages of incorporation. The farm will be four miles south of the city.
