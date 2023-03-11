6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
1998: Warning: Possibility of an asteroid strike on Earth

Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.

By Loren Else
March 11, 2023 12:00 AM

1998 – 25 years ago

  • Tentative calculations are that an asteroid called 1997 XF11 will pass within 26,000 miles of Earth’s center in October 2028. Experts warn there is a chance it could collide with Earth.
  • An anonymous donor has contributed $50,000 to help establish a Jon Hassler Theater in Plainview. The donation will be seed money as the project could cost more than $1 million.
1973 – 50 years ago

  • The junior class of Mayo High School will sponsor this year’s night of donkey basketball in the Mayo High school gymnasium.
  • Raymond Janz, a firearms safety instructor, will offer a course designed to teach women the proper and safe use of handguns at the Olmsted County Courthouse.

1948 – 75 years ago

  • The “perversion of our educational systems through so-called social science courses” and the neglect of instruction in American history, geography, and civics was condemned by the Independent Retail Lumber Dealers association during the closing session of a two-day convention in Minneapolis.

1923 – 100 years ago

  • Because of the keen rivalry in the mayoral race and close competition for other city offices, a heavy voter turnout is expected tomorrow in Rochester.
  • The Rochester Junior College basketball team completely outclassed the Mankato Teachers’ College 25-10 on the local high school floor.
  • A new Packard garage will open this week on First Avenue SW. Except for Duluth, Rochester is the only other city in Minnesota to have established a specialty Packard garage.
