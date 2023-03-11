1998: Warning: Possibility of an asteroid strike on Earth
Highlights of news reported in 1998, 1973, 1948 and 1923.
1998 – 25 years ago
- Tentative calculations are that an asteroid called 1997 XF11 will pass within 26,000 miles of Earth’s center in October 2028. Experts warn there is a chance it could collide with Earth.
- An anonymous donor has contributed $50,000 to help establish a Jon Hassler Theater in Plainview. The donation will be seed money as the project could cost more than $1 million.
1973 – 50 years ago
- The junior class of Mayo High School will sponsor this year’s night of donkey basketball in the Mayo High school gymnasium.
- Raymond Janz, a firearms safety instructor, will offer a course designed to teach women the proper and safe use of handguns at the Olmsted County Courthouse.
1948 – 75 years ago
- The “perversion of our educational systems through so-called social science courses” and the neglect of instruction in American history, geography, and civics was condemned by the Independent Retail Lumber Dealers association during the closing session of a two-day convention in Minneapolis.
1923 – 100 years ago
- Because of the keen rivalry in the mayoral race and close competition for other city offices, a heavy voter turnout is expected tomorrow in Rochester.
- The Rochester Junior College basketball team completely outclassed the Mankato Teachers’ College 25-10 on the local high school floor.
- A new Packard garage will open this week on First Avenue SW. Except for Duluth, Rochester is the only other city in Minnesota to have established a specialty Packard garage.
