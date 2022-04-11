Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
Community

300 hams will be given away Tuesday

033021.N.RPB.HAMSFORHOLIDAYS.027.jpg
Hy-Vee employees and first responders distribute hams during the annual One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 11, 2022 10:13 AM
As part of its annual One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign, Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will distribute 300 Hormel Cure 81 hams on Tuesday, April 12, beginning at 4 p.m. The event will be held at Graham Park (Olmsted County Fairgrounds).

Now in its fifth year, Hams for the Holidays is a collaborative effort with Hormel Foods to help provide hunger relief in communities served by Hy-Vee stores. The location is one of 19 stops that Hy-Vee is making across 10 states to deliver a total of 7,400 hams.

The event continues until 7 p.m. or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first. In order to follow appropriate social distancing guidelines, hams will be safely loaded into vehicles using a contactless drive-thru method to minimize physical contact.

This year’s Hams for the Holidays campaign kicks off Hy-Vee’s “Food Bank Fridays” initiative to raise funds to help supply local food banks. The campaign will run daily at Hy-Vee’s more than 285 stores for the next several months. Customers are invited to go in-store or visit Hy-VeeAislesOnline.com to make a $1 or $5 donation to go toward their local, Feeding America-affiliated food bank.

WHAT:                Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays Giveaway

WHEN:                4 p.m. – 6 p.m.  (while supplies last) Tuesday, April 12

WHERE:              Graham Park at Olmsted County Fairgrounds, 112 Arena Dr. SE, Rochester

