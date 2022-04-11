300 hams will be given away Tuesday

As part of its annual One Step Hams for the Holidays campaign, Hy-Vee employees and local first responders will distribute 300 Hormel Cure 81 hams on Tuesday, April 12, beginning at 4 p.m. The event will be held at Graham Park (Olmsted County Fairgrounds).

Now in its fifth year, Hams for the Holidays is a collaborative effort with Hormel Foods to help provide hunger relief in communities served by Hy-Vee stores. The location is one of 19 stops that Hy-Vee is making across 10 states to deliver a total of 7,400 hams.

The event continues until 7 p.m. or until all hams are distributed, whichever occurs first. In order to follow appropriate social distancing guidelines, hams will be safely loaded into vehicles using a contactless drive-thru method to minimize physical contact.

This year’s Hams for the Holidays campaign kicks off Hy-Vee’s “Food Bank Fridays” initiative to raise funds to help supply local food banks. The campaign will run daily at Hy-Vee’s more than 285 stores for the next several months. Customers are invited to go in-store or visit Hy-VeeAislesOnline.com to make a $1 or $5 donation to go toward their local, Feeding America-affiliated food bank.

WHAT: Hy-Vee Hams for the Holidays Giveaway

WHEN: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (while supplies last) Tuesday, April 12

WHERE: Graham Park at Olmsted County Fairgrounds, 112 Arena Dr. SE, Rochester