41 years of delivering all the news that’s fit to print

Sometimes a kick in the posterior is just what someone needs. Randi Kallas was floundering a bit in college in the 1970s. In her junior year at the University of Minnesota, she had her sights set on a Journalism degree, but was running out of steam.

She turned in an assignment in one of her journalism classes, and she received it back covered with a sea of red ink. The professor told Randi that she had no business in journalism if she couldn’t do better than that.

Randi, raised in South St. Paul, was unhappy with his assessment. She knew that she did have a place in journalism and felt, “I’ll show him.” She refocused and finished her degree. She worked to pay her way through college.

Retiring Post Bulletin news editor Randi Kallas is recognized during a potluck with friends and coworkers on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Randi Kallas just retired from a 41-year career in journalism, 35 of those years at the Post Bulletin. She flashed a big smile when we talked three days into retirement.

The changes she experienced in the business were transformative. As my chief overseer as a freelancer, I wanted to say thank you ... by writing a story that she has to edit. (Editor's note: Randi made her getaway in time!)

Randi grew up in a busy household as her dad and mom were involved in VFW baseball. Her older brother was an athlete, and he taught Randi toughness and how to take care of herself.

Even though surrounded by sports, Randi loved words and writing. She enjoyed reading. This passion enticed her with a vision of a career in newspaper journalism.

Randi’s first journalism job was with the Owatonna People’s Press. She found that a newsroom was an enjoyable and creative place to work. There was a great deal of teamwork. Although not many, there were a few other women in the newsroom.

She had to march into her supervisor’s office early on to say she needed to be paid equal to a man doing the same job. It was not easy to do, but after a couple of uncomfortable visits with her boss, she did get paid the same — $170 per week. It was an early lesson that helped her throughout her career as a professional woman in the workplace.

Randi came to work for the Rochester Post Bulletin as a copy editor at the end of 1986. A copy editor reads the equivalent of a novel every day in their work, hunting for typos and bad grammar, making sure the who, what, why and how are answered. Wow.

The technological developments of publishing the newspaper were changing — quickly. Soon, new skills were needed to aid in the computer transition. A paginator position came onto the scene to put together newspaper pages via a computer.

The newsroom atmosphere boomers imagine — a noisy room with people hustling about — is gone. Computer keyboards are quiet and often staff are working at home or at the scene where news is happening. Workplace/office spaces will never be the same because of COVID.

Almost 25 years ago, the Post Bulletin started up an online presence. Randi thinks no one in the industry anticipated its impact on the business.

The ‘light bulb’ came on as newspapers realized that number of readers accessing the online news content was skyrocketing — not only on computers but on smartphones as well.

Post Bulletin news editor Randi Kallas on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The future is in the hands of younger generations looking at their phone for their news and informational needs. For a generation, if not two, newspapers on actual paper are no longer part of their routines.

Local newspapers are important. The Rochester Post Bulletin works to balance stories that appear on the opinion page and strives to ensure opinions do not creep into news coverage.

A final hope for Randi is that our community supports the local newspaper. They report about us — our towns, our neighbors.

As Randi reflects on her career, she hopes she did a good job mentoring and teaching. She worked long hours and had exacting standards. The work she did was important.

She is a little disappointed that there is not even one typewriter left at the Post-Bulletin. I mean, come on.

Thank you.

