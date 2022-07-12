SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

45 years ago, we were all shook up

Not only in the movie, but some of us knew in real-time that Elvis became lost in his purpose. We watched his physical decline.

Boomer Grandpa — Loren Else column sig
Opinion by Loren Else
July 12, 2022 06:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Years ago, while on duty during a summer day in Minnesota, I overheard a conversation that Elvis Presley had died. It was heartbreaking to realize that he died so young.

In his prime, Elvis was as big as the Beatles, if not bigger. Boomers and even some of the Silent Generation, like my big sister, remember the day they heard the news of his death. My big sister loved Elvis. I also had a cousin, Chris, who adored Elvis.

Also Read
Three women and a man look over jigsaw puzzle pieces.
Lifestyle
Duluth jigsaw puzzler's team places third in world championships
Amber Haglund-Pagel's Jigsaw Junkies took third place in the competition in Spain on June 26.
July 11, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
eFuse HQ Landscape.png
Exclusive
Local
At 19 years old, this Rochester-area native is carving out his own path in Esports
For Owen Roe, a love of video games led to a career in graphic design. That pursuit now has him as an art director at the Esports/tech company eFuse, which is described as a "Linkedin for gamers" and has high-profile athletes such as Odell Beckham Jr., Ezekial Elliot and Seth Curry invested in it.
July 11, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher

Chris attended a couple of Elvis concerts. My dear cousin Chris, loved by many, also died young, and there was a bit of an Elvis vibe at her funeral in 2008. We all thought it was fitting. As a peculiar coincidence, Chris was laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery in Weston, Missouri.

The summer day Elvis died was Aug. 16, 1977. It's hard to believe it's been almost 45 years. Growing up, my family occasionally ventured out to our area drive-in theater. I recall watching many Elvis movies at the drive-in.

My wife and I recently took in the new Elvis movie. Initially, I wasn't sure if I wanted to go, as we all know the rest of the story. The self-destruction tales are not my favorites.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie was told from the recollections of Col. Tom Parker, Elvis' manager, who fleeced him terribly over the years. Tom Hanks played this character. The film showed early musical influences on Elvis and how certain events throughout his life impacted him.

I'm no movie critic, but by the movie's second half, I felt like I was watching Elvis. Austin Butler, who played Elvis, did a terrific job.

In June 1982, my wife and I drove to Memphis, Tennessee, with our two little children in tow, to visit my mother-in-law. As a side note, I do not recommend driving south in the summer with no air conditioning in your car.

While Verlie, my wife's mom, watched our two little children, my wife and I toured Graceland, Elvis Presley's home. Graceland had just opened for public tours only one week prior.

Graceland tickets - 1982.jpg
Loren and DeeDee Else's tickets to Graceland from 1982.
Contributed / Loren Else

The home was enjoyable to see. I remember the rooms weren't as big as I imagined. We have a few photos in our family scrapbook, including the 1955 Cadillac that Elvis bought and had painted pink for his mom.

Not only in the movie, but some of us knew in real-time that Elvis became lost in his purpose. We watched his physical decline. This has happened to so many who are incredibly talented. They are put on pedestals and worshiped. Money and fame do not bring happiness but instead burdens. Everybody wants a piece of what they have.

It must be incomprehensible to live that life and nearly impossible to keep from becoming lost. Grueling schedules away from home, many temptations, isolation, and too much at your fingertips.

I suppose you lose perspective with life, destroying your bearings of family, faith, and those you love. I'm speculating that the divorce from Priscilla and not seeing Lisa Marie as much was crushing to Elvis.

ADVERTISEMENT

His music lives on. In the movie, one of Elvis' most powerful and meaningful songs, "If I Can Dream," composed by Walter Brown, was performed. The song was written following the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King in April and Senator Robert F. Kennedy in June 1968.

The song was sung in the 1968 "Elvis" special taped in June and broadcast in December 1968. If you don't know the lyrics, look them up – then find and watch the actual performance. It's like the song is written for today.

Elvis once said, "It’s not how much you have that makes people look up to you, it’s who you are.” To this day, it’s sad he got lost along his way.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: PEOPLELOREN ELSEBOOMER GRANDPA
What to read next
05309012.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Good roads for safe drivers
Poor manners on the road were a cause of disgrace among drivers.
July 12, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Security cameras to be installed in the public library
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 12, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1997: Rules for Beanie Baby sales
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
July 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Needle Felted Eye Class AHE
Community
Photos: Slice of Life July 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
July 10, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist