45 years ago, we were all shook up

Years ago, while on duty during a summer day in Minnesota, I overheard a conversation that Elvis Presley had died. It was heartbreaking to realize that he died so young.

In his prime, Elvis was as big as the Beatles, if not bigger. Boomers and even some of the Silent Generation, like my big sister, remember the day they heard the news of his death. My big sister loved Elvis. I also had a cousin, Chris, who adored Elvis.

Chris attended a couple of Elvis concerts. My dear cousin Chris, loved by many, also died young, and there was a bit of an Elvis vibe at her funeral in 2008. We all thought it was fitting. As a peculiar coincidence, Chris was laid to rest in Graceland Cemetery in Weston, Missouri.

The summer day Elvis died was Aug. 16, 1977. It's hard to believe it's been almost 45 years. Growing up, my family occasionally ventured out to our area drive-in theater. I recall watching many Elvis movies at the drive-in.

My wife and I recently took in the new Elvis movie. Initially, I wasn't sure if I wanted to go, as we all know the rest of the story. The self-destruction tales are not my favorites.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie was told from the recollections of Col. Tom Parker, Elvis' manager, who fleeced him terribly over the years. Tom Hanks played this character. The film showed early musical influences on Elvis and how certain events throughout his life impacted him.

I'm no movie critic, but by the movie's second half, I felt like I was watching Elvis. Austin Butler, who played Elvis, did a terrific job.

In June 1982, my wife and I drove to Memphis, Tennessee, with our two little children in tow, to visit my mother-in-law. As a side note, I do not recommend driving south in the summer with no air conditioning in your car.

While Verlie, my wife's mom, watched our two little children, my wife and I toured Graceland, Elvis Presley's home. Graceland had just opened for public tours only one week prior.

Loren and DeeDee Else's tickets to Graceland from 1982. Contributed / Loren Else

The home was enjoyable to see. I remember the rooms weren't as big as I imagined. We have a few photos in our family scrapbook, including the 1955 Cadillac that Elvis bought and had painted pink for his mom.

Not only in the movie, but some of us knew in real-time that Elvis became lost in his purpose. We watched his physical decline. This has happened to so many who are incredibly talented. They are put on pedestals and worshiped. Money and fame do not bring happiness but instead burdens. Everybody wants a piece of what they have.

It must be incomprehensible to live that life and nearly impossible to keep from becoming lost. Grueling schedules away from home, many temptations, isolation, and too much at your fingertips.

I suppose you lose perspective with life, destroying your bearings of family, faith, and those you love. I'm speculating that the divorce from Priscilla and not seeing Lisa Marie as much was crushing to Elvis.

ADVERTISEMENT

His music lives on. In the movie, one of Elvis' most powerful and meaningful songs, "If I Can Dream," composed by Walter Brown, was performed. The song was written following the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King in April and Senator Robert F. Kennedy in June 1968.

The song was sung in the 1968 "Elvis" special taped in June and broadcast in December 1968. If you don't know the lyrics, look them up – then find and watch the actual performance. It's like the song is written for today.

Elvis once said, "It’s not how much you have that makes people look up to you, it’s who you are.” To this day, it’s sad he got lost along his way.

Loren Else lives in Rochester and also writes the Post Bulletin’s “Day in History” column. Send comments and column ideas to Loren at news@postbulletin.com .