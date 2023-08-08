49 hours, 227 nautical miles, 7 people I trust my life with

It’s 1 a.m. on Monday morning — I have to figure the time and even the day out later — and we are on a long, fast, northwest tack across the northern half of Lake Huron in maybe 20-knot winds and four-foot seas in a 33-foot sailboat.

We — our four-person team of the eight-person crew — are 36 sleep-deprived hours into the Port Huron to Mackinac Island race, and we can’t see anything.

Well, anything good, at least. We can see the lights of a downbound freighter that seem closer than I would like. We can see a few sailboats tacking through the fog next to us.

But we can’t see any land or lighthouses or buoy lights. We can’t see any clouds, even. Or stars. Just a hazy, disorienting darkness.

I’m the helmsman for our team. I am steering the boat. I have been staring at — and steering to — the compass for the past two hours of our six-hour shift. And not doing a very good job of it.

No one says anything. But when I get more than a few degrees off course and the wind drives us into one of those waves and the crew gets a face full of Lake Huron, I know they’re thinking it.

Every time I veer too far off course, the crew has to retrim the sails. It’s a lot of work.

Staring at nothing but a compass in the darkness for two straight hours after 36 hours of racing can make you hallucinate. And I know firsthand all about hallucinating on long sailboat races.

At roughly the same point during this race in 2019, we spent hours getting mercilessly hammered by six-foot waves and 25 mph winds.

There came a point — having been up for maybe 24 straight hours — that I felt possibly the most spent I have ever been in my life.

Physically. Mentally. Emotionally.

We had to drop out of the race and take safe harbor in Presque Isle, a small marina 50 miles from the finish.

It was 4 a.m. I walked off the boat and sat on a bench on the main dock, just staring at the other boats in the harbor. There, on the back of an old wooden sailboat, I saw what I was certain was a small monkey clinging to the rudder. A live monkey.

I knew in my heart it could not have been a monkey hanging off the back of that boat, yet I had no doubt that’s what I was looking at. I swore it was smiling at me. I swore I heard it ooking quietly.

I once saw an actual monkey in a diaper swimming in a public pool, and the people around me seemed less surprised and interested than I would imagine. So, maybe.

Did the boat owner have a pet monkey that slipped out to go swimming? The same monkey from that pool?

I went to our boat and fell asleep in a wet cot. The next morning, when I walked back to that sailboat, I saw the rudder featured an ornate wooden carving. Not a monkey.

So, yes, I have hallucinated during long sailboat races.

Right now, we are 36 hours into the 99th annual Mackinac Island race, which runs the length of Lake Huron and is one of the nation’s longest (200-plus miles), largest (200-plus boats), oldest (99 years), and most prestigious regattas.

We are sailing on my nephew Konnor’s new-to-him Farr 33 with an eight-person crew including my brother Dave, his girlfriend, three of his kids and two friends.

We have already endured hours of wind-less doldrums, hours of pouring rain and storms, wet cots, a bathroom that feels like a tiny outhouse, especially if a dozen people were violently shaking that tiny outhouse as you tried to use it.

Now, with no visibility, I’m at one of those emotional lows that you can expect during the Mackinac race. Every year, at some point during the race, I swear I will never do this again. But I will never do this again.

Then, a faint light.

It’s a single visible star in the entire sky, and it lines up perfectly with our heading when I steer right to it.

After two hours of following that star, the clouds and haze and rain start to clear and I realize it’s Arcturus, the brightest star in the northern hemisphere, 37 light years away. (I mean, I didn’t realize it then — I had to Google it.)

When the shift change comes, all eight of us are together on deck and the sun is rising over the lake. Konnor takes the helm, and later that afternoon, sails his boat across the finish line to cheers and toasts of gas station champagne.

We cross the finish line after 48 hours, 59 minutes, and 20 seconds. 227 nautical miles. Three stints trapped in the doldrums. Two of the hardest rainstorms I’ve ever been in. One star shining through the darkness.

And seven people I trust my life with.

Steve Lange is the editor of Rochester Magazine. His column appears every Tuesday.