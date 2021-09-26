5 Things to Catch

1. A slice of life

One of Rochester's favorite spots for a slice of pizza is also a hot spot for a slice of cheesecake. Holly Ebel explains Mr. Pizza North's growing reputation for desserts on Tuesday.

2 . You can't get there from here

The reconstruction of North Broadway has had drivers twisting and turning all summer. How close is the work to being done? We'll update that -- and give you a heads up about the next major project -- on Saturday.

3. A ski-u-mah for all

The Rochester branch of the University of Minnesota continues to grow. On Saturday, we check in on the growth, trends administrators see and what changes could be in the making.

4. Time for a Top-10 matchup in Class 5A

Rochester Mayo is having its best football season in decades. So is Mankato West. Both teams were 3-0 and ranked in the top 10 in the state in Class AAAAA (Mayo at No. 6, West No. 1) prior to Friday's games (Mayo at JM, West at Century). This could be a preview of a state tournament matchup down the road, but neither team is looking that far ahead. Friday's game will be as challenging as it gets for both sides in the regular season.

5. All in the family in Red Wing

Twin sisters Bailie and Hallie Roschen are quite a tandem for the Red Wing volleyball team. Helping them throughout their careers has been their mom, Nikki Roschen, Red Wing's head coach. Sports reporter Pat Ruff will have their story in Tuesday's Post Bulletin.