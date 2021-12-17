5 Things to Catch

1. A sweet devotion

One Rochester woman takes Christmas cookies so seriously that she bakes one batch every day during December. She shares the sweet labor of love with friends, neighbors, coworkers. Meet her in Tuesday's Life section.

A selection of cookies made by Tammy Tauferner Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at her home in Rochester. Tauferner makes a different batch of cookies each day from December 1-24. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2 . A heart-felt holiday

Five years after suffering a catastrophic heart attack, followed by a series of near-death experiences, Tom Driscoll of Rushford has a new heart and an immense sense of gratitude. We share his story on Christmas Day.

3. A focus on hoops

The girls basketball season is in full swing, which means it's time for our first Girls Basketball Focus of the 2021-22 season. Find it online on Thursday, and in print on Saturday.

4. Crushin' it at Kentucky

Stewartville native Erin Lamb recently wrapped up her first season of college volleyball at the University of Kentucky. We catch up with her to find out how big the leap is to Division I volleyball from high school volleyball.

5. Oh my, Mahoney!

Rochester Lourdes senior boys hockey player Matt Mahoney is off to a terrific start to his final varsity season. The standout forward had eight goals and 10 points through the Eagles' first five games. Mahoney and the Eagles have their sights set on something the team hasn't accomplished in a decade — winning the Kiwanis Festival. We'll have Mahoney's story in Sports on Thursday.