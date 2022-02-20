5 Things to Catch

Some of the classic cars at New Generations of Harmony.

1. Real hot wheels

Die cast and model cars are the way many keep their dream-car dreams alive. Columnist Sandy Erdman tells about what's hot in the collectors market in Saturday's Life pages.

2. Bring the cream cheese

On Tuesday, Holly Ebel introduces readers to a Rochester woman who makes her own bagels. Check out the Life section.

3. Water Power

Rochester Century won the Big Nine Conference boys swimming and diving meet last week for the seventh time in 12 years. This week, swimmers and divers from southeastern Minnesota will race for a bigger prize: A trip to the state meet. The Section 1A and 1AA swimming and diving meets will be held Wednesday through Friday. Check PostBulletin.com/sports for results and coverage of the meets.

4. Hoops season hits crunch time

The time of the season has come where teams' seasons will be on the line every time they take the basketball court. The Section 1A and 1AA girls basketball tournaments begin Tuesday. We'll preview those tournaments at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday, and in Tuesday's print edition.

5. Ice time

The fields are set for the Class A and AA girls hockey state tournaments, which begin Wednesday and Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Now it's the boys turn to begin their trek to the X. The Section 1A and 1AA boys hockey playoffs begin Tuesday. We'll preview the playoffs at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday, and in Tuesday's print edition.