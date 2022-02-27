5 Things to Catch

Husband and wife Trevor and Elissa Marty are converting a former school bus into a camper. The two are pictured in the bus on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, outside their home in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. Busting out of a cookie-cutter RV

On Tuesday readers will meet a Rochester couple that is turning a school bus into the dream RV that they plan to roam the country with when they retire.

2. A different Sunday school

Call it Sunday school for adults. Or foodies. Bleu Duck's monthly courses are tasty offerings, food writer Holly Ebel says in Tuesday's Life story.

3. Ready, wrestle!

Section champions have been crowned across the state. This week it’s time to find out who the best wrestlers in Minnesota are. Kasson-Mantorville and Dover-Eyota will wrestle for team titles Thursday. Individuals wrestle Friday and Saturday.

4. Time for tipoff

The Section 1A and 1AA girls basketball playoffs started last week. This week the Section 1AAA and 1AAAA girls playoffs begin, as do the Section 1A and 1AA boys playoffs. Girls section champions will be crowned March 10 and 11.

5. Trek to The X

Just four boys hockey teams’ seasons are still alive in Section 1 — two in Class A, two in AA. This week, two of those four teams will earn a chance to play in the state’s most storied state tournament, the Minnesota high school state tournament. The Section 1A championship game is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the 1AA championship game set for 7 p.m. Thursday. Both of those games are at the Rochester Recreation Center.