SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 06, 2022 06:00 AM
Share
04 Pot Roast
A beef chuck pot roast with baby carrots and potatoes Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. A toast to the roast

Little effort, high reward: That's how we like it in the kitchen. Food writer Holly Ebel gets the low down on a family favorite: pot roast. Learn where to get the best cuts, how to prepare it, and what to serve alongside it.

2. Signing in

In Rochester, the hospitality industry has to be ready to accommodate many customs and languages. We'll show you a class for wait staff and other servers and helpers to learn the basics of sign language, in order to serve deaf and hard-of-hearing customers better.

3. The best on ice

ADVERTISEMENT

The girls high school hockey season wrapped up a week ago. That means it’s time to award the best in southeastern Minnesota. Our annual All-Area Team and Player of the Year profile will appear in Tuesday’s Post Bulletin and at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday.

021021.S.RPB.RCTC.RIVERLAND.WBB.09908.jpg
RCTC's Ravyn Miles (3) drives to the basket during a women's basketball game against Riverland Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Rochester Regional Sports Center. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

4. ‘Jackets buzzing into national tournament

The NJCAA Division III women’s basketball national tournament is in Rochester once again this year. And the host city will be represented. The RCTC Yellowjackets have a first-round bye and will open play in the tournament Thursday. First-round games are set for Wednesday, at UCR Regional Sports Center.

5. March Madness in full swing

Four high school girls basketball teams in Section 1 will earn trips to the state tournament this week. The Section 1A and 1AA title games are Thursday night at Mayo Civic Center, with the 1AAA and 1AAAA games set for Friday.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
What to read next
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
The old TV news adage: If it bleeds, it leads
Only this time, the blood came as a shock.
March 05, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: 19 miles of pavement now in the city 
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
March 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Rosemary Clooney appearance canceled
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
March 04, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
A girl with curly hair and round glasses smiles and plays an acoustic guitar.
Members Only
Minnesota
Ukrainian foreign exchange student in Hawley copes with separation from family during war with Russia
If Daniella Zubarieva cannot return home at the end of the school year, she has plans to apply for political asylum and then work on getting her family to safety.
March 03, 2022 04:05 PM
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen