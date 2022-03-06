5 Things to Catch

A beef chuck pot roast with baby carrots and potatoes Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. A toast to the roast

Little effort, high reward: That's how we like it in the kitchen. Food writer Holly Ebel gets the low down on a family favorite: pot roast. Learn where to get the best cuts, how to prepare it, and what to serve alongside it.

2. Signing in

In Rochester, the hospitality industry has to be ready to accommodate many customs and languages. We'll show you a class for wait staff and other servers and helpers to learn the basics of sign language, in order to serve deaf and hard-of-hearing customers better.

3. The best on ice

The girls high school hockey season wrapped up a week ago. That means it’s time to award the best in southeastern Minnesota. Our annual All-Area Team and Player of the Year profile will appear in Tuesday’s Post Bulletin and at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday.

RCTC's Ravyn Miles (3) drives to the basket during a women's basketball game against Riverland Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Rochester Regional Sports Center. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

4. ‘Jackets buzzing into national tournament

The NJCAA Division III women’s basketball national tournament is in Rochester once again this year. And the host city will be represented. The RCTC Yellowjackets have a first-round bye and will open play in the tournament Thursday. First-round games are set for Wednesday, at UCR Regional Sports Center.

5. March Madness in full swing

Four high school girls basketball teams in Section 1 will earn trips to the state tournament this week. The Section 1A and 1AA title games are Thursday night at Mayo Civic Center, with the 1AAA and 1AAAA games set for Friday.

