5 Things to Catch

1. Irish eyes are smiling

Guinness is probably the most famous Irish beer, and a popular pour on St. Patrick's Day. But did you know you can cook with it? Food writer Holly Ebel will explain, and share a recipe.

Guinness Draught Stout is pictured Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

2. Fun times ahead

You may already have your plans set for the Irish-themed holiday, but what about the rest of the week, and the upcoming weekend? Entertainment writer John Molseed has your best bets, from theater to shopping to an art exhibit.

3. The best on the mat

Southeastern Minnesota produced four state wrestling champions last weekend at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. It’s a good bet that they’ll all be part of our All-Area Wrestling Team, which will publish at PostBulletin.com/Sports on Monday and will appear in Tuesday’s print paper.

Lourdes cheers as they pull ahead during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game against Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57, advancing to State. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Hard-court heroes

Local girls basketball teams have punched their tickets to the state tournament. We’ll preview those teams’ trips to the Twin Cities — and take a look at their first-round opponents — on Tuesday.

5. Boys basketball teams bouncing to state

The Section 1 semifinals in all four classes of boys basketball were held Saturday. That means eight teams remain from Section 1 — two each in Class A, AA, AAA and AAAA — and by the end of this week we’ll know which four are headed to state. The section finals are Thursday and Friday at Mayo Civic Center.