5 Things to Catch

1. Investigators keep working

Two unsolved cases — the disappearance of Donna Ingersoll from Wabasha in 1990, and longtime Rochester attorney Jeff Mintz's murder in St. Paul in 2020 — are the focus of two different stories in Tuesday's edition. Investigators continue to look for answers in both cases.

If Donna Lee Ingersoll, who disappeared in 1990 in Wabasha, is found dead, she will be buried in Saint Clement's Catholic Cemetery in Hammond next to her parents. A cold-case team has been formed to intensify the search. Post Bulletin file photo

2. Shindig list

What's there to do in southeastern Minnesota? Plenty: Catch Tuesday's weekly rundown of some of the best things on the calendar, from an Americana concert to a cave tour, and more.

3. Hoop dreams

The girls basketball state tournaments wrapped up Saturday, but there is little time to rest for hoops fans. The boys state tournaments begin Tuesday in the Twin Cities. Hayfield looks to repeat as the Class A champ and Caledonia returns to the AA tournament.

Hayfield reacts after winning a Section 1A Championship boys basketball game against Goodhue on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Hayfield defeated Goodhue 53-42. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Nice on the ice

The PB will name its annual All-Area Boys Hockey Team this week. The Player of the Year and the team will be announced Monday, and will be in Tuesday’s print edition.

5. March Madness rolls on

In addition to the high school boys basketball state tournaments this week, the NCAA men’s and women’s tournaments roll on. Within a week, we’ll know who’s headed to the Final Four, the women’s version of which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

