5 Things to Catch

1. Meals by mail

If you want a home-cooked meal with less effort, delivery services such as Hello Fresh, Blue Apron and Home Chef can fill the bill. But these services don't come for cheap. Are they worth it? Food writer Holly Ebel gave it a try and she'll tell you all about it.

An example of a HelloFresh box. Contributed / HelloFresh

2. Something's brewing

The largest crew brew expo in the U.S. is making a stop in Minnesota in May. That's plenty of time for southeastern Minnesota breweries to whip up something special. John Molseed describes how some of them are teaming up with other breweries across the Upper Midwest to produce new brews.

3. The best in local girls hoops

A half-dozen players from southeastern Minnesota were named to the All-State girls basketball team last week. This week, the Post Bulletin names its 2021-22 All-Area Girls Basketball Team. Find out who is represented from your favorite school on Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports or in Tuesday’s print edition.

John Marshall’s Lily Meister (52) and Mayo’s Adit Koth (11) battle for a rebound during a girls basketball game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. John Marshall defeated Mayo 61-53 in overtime. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

4. Time to hit the track

The track and field season has begun in southeastern Minnesota. We’ll preview the season — with a list of the top athletes to watch in the area — in Saturday’s Post Bulletin.

Group of female athletes running. Don Landwehrle/Don Landwehrle - stock.adobe.com

5. March Madness rolls into April

The men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments will both be down to their Final Four by Monday night. We’ll have continuing coverage of the tournament, including previews of the Women’s Final Four, to be played at Target Center in Minneapolis April 1 and 3.

