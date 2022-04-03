5 Things to Catch

1. Sweets shortage?

A broken supply chain has affected availability of everything from toilet paper to new cars, and empty shelves at the supermarket are not an uncommon sight. Will there be enough jellybeans to keep the bunny busy this Easter? Food writer Holly Ebel went hop, hop, hopping to find out.

2. Lodging Lea

Rochester is well-known for its ample and always-growing supply of hotel rooms — to serve Mayo Clinic patients and their families — but did you know that one of the Med City's best-known stars, actress Lea Thompson, spent her childhood here living in one? John Molseed takes a trip down Memory Lane.

3. Wrapping up the hoops season

The high school boys basketball season ended just more than a week ago. Monday we’ll put a wrap on the season by naming the 2021-22 All-Area Team and Player of the Year.

The boys basketball player of the year will be announced this week. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. Play ball!

The Minnesota Twins open their regular season at home Thursday against Seattle. We’ll have previews and coverage of the opener all week at PostBulletin.com/Sports.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Bailey Ober throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during spring training Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida. Mike Watters / USA Today Sports

5. Wrapping up the hoops season, Part II

The NCAA Division I women’s basketball Final Four is being held in Minneapolis this weekend, while the men’s Final Four concludes Monday in New Orleans. We’ll have coverage at PostBulletin.com.

