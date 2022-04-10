5 Things to Catch

1. All kinds of stuff

What do you get when you combine a teddy bear, a dragon and a tiger? Why, a Frankenstuffie, of course. Meet an artist who makes these curious creations, and find out about an upcoming class at the Rochester Art Center where you can learn to make your own.

Rochester artist Nicole Havekost with three of her frankenstuffie creations from cut up plush toys, April 4, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

2. Popcorn permutations

Speaking of curious creations, you can do more with popcorn than plain ol' butter and salt. How about garlic, thyme and parmesan? Or what about S'mores flavored corn? Caramel/bacon, anyone? Food writer Holly Ebel suggests even more options you can try at home.

Freshly popped popcorn seasoned with butter, salt and nutritional yeast Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Lake City girls golf team seeks to go back-to-back

The Lake City girls golf team finished as a state champion for the first time in school history last year. Now, the Tigers are focused on being better than ever this season. Jason Feldman takes a look at what the Tigers have to offer with a feature story Monday.

4. Rochester lacrosse teams are back at it

The Rochester boys and girls lacrosse teams are set to kick off another season. We’ll lay out how each team is composed and what their chances are in a preview Friday.

Century/John Marshall's Jonathan Burmester (4) and Mayo's Blake Olson (9) struggle for the ball during a boys lacrosse game Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

5. It’s rare, but Wolves are in the playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves have advanced to the postseason for only the second time since 2004. They begin with a play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. We’ll have a preview Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports.

