Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 10
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 10, 2022 06:00 AM
Share

1. All kinds of stuff

What do you get when you combine a teddy bear, a dragon and a tiger? Why, a Frankenstuffie, of course. Meet an artist who makes these curious creations, and find out about an upcoming class at the Rochester Art Center where you can learn to make your own.

Nicole Havekost Frankenstuffies 01.JPG
Rochester artist Nicole Havekost with three of her frankenstuffie creations from cut up plush toys, April 4, 2022.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

2. Popcorn permutations

Speaking of curious creations, you can do more with popcorn than plain ol' butter and salt. How about garlic, thyme and parmesan? Or what about S'mores flavored corn? Caramel/bacon, anyone? Food writer Holly Ebel suggests even more options you can try at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Popcorn
Freshly popped popcorn seasoned with butter, salt and nutritional yeast Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Lake City girls golf team seeks to go back-to-back

The Lake City girls golf team finished as a state champion for the first time in school history last year. Now, the Tigers are focused on being better than ever this season. Jason Feldman takes a look at what the Tigers have to offer with a feature story Monday.

4. Rochester lacrosse teams are back at it

The Rochester boys and girls lacrosse teams are set to kick off another season. We’ll lay out how each team is composed and what their chances are in a preview Friday.

052021-MAYO-CENTURY-JOHN-MARSHALL-LACROSSE-06049.jpg
Century/John Marshall's Jonathan Burmester (4) and Mayo's Blake Olson (9) struggle for the ball during a boys lacrosse game Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)

5. It’s rare, but Wolves are in the playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves have advanced to the postseason for only the second time since 2004. They begin with a play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. We’ll have a preview Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
What to read next
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
10 (or so) Qs with Andy Smith
Columnist Steve Lange talks to the Gray Duck Theater owner about his Master of Divinity, movies, and his "meet cute" story
April 09, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
easter egg hunt
Community
Rochester church celebrates Easter with crafts and egg hunt
Ascension Lutheran Church hosted kids for activities Saturday morning, April 9, 2022.
April 09, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Pickup hoops game is a reminder to stay in my lane
Sure, we'd played horse in the driveway, but a full-court pickup game with guys who can dunk?
April 09, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: Gov. Anderson proclaims Alan Page Day
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 09, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else