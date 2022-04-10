5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. All kinds of stuff
What do you get when you combine a teddy bear, a dragon and a tiger? Why, a Frankenstuffie, of course. Meet an artist who makes these curious creations, and find out about an upcoming class at the Rochester Art Center where you can learn to make your own.
2. Popcorn permutations
Speaking of curious creations, you can do more with popcorn than plain ol' butter and salt. How about garlic, thyme and parmesan? Or what about S'mores flavored corn? Caramel/bacon, anyone? Food writer Holly Ebel suggests even more options you can try at home.
3. Lake City girls golf team seeks to go back-to-back
The Lake City girls golf team finished as a state champion for the first time in school history last year. Now, the Tigers are focused on being better than ever this season. Jason Feldman takes a look at what the Tigers have to offer with a feature story Monday.
4. Rochester lacrosse teams are back at it
The Rochester boys and girls lacrosse teams are set to kick off another season. We’ll lay out how each team is composed and what their chances are in a preview Friday.
5. It’s rare, but Wolves are in the playoffs
The Minnesota Timberwolves have advanced to the postseason for only the second time since 2004. They begin with a play-in game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. We’ll have a preview Monday at PostBulletin.com/Sports.