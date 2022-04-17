5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. Sweet relaxation
Food columnist Holly Ebel tells us Tuesday about a sweet new place to enjoy, well, sweets. Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo's new venture Mezza9 Cafe & Bakery is proving to be a big hit.
2. Love for Mother Earth
Ready to celebrate this planet we all call home? Tuesday, reporter John Molseed talks to a Rochester native who helped shape the environmental movement, and gives a rundown on Earth Day events for the weekend.
3. Here turkey, turkey
Where have all the turkeys gone? They’re there, hunters just have to know where to look for them. Outdoors columnist John Weiss will tell us more on Tuesday.
4. Remembering a Southeast Minnesota sports icon
Pat Lund, center, seemed to know everyone in southeastern Minnesota, and everyone seemed to know him. Tuesday, we remember the long-time KTTC-TV sports director, who died just more than a week ago.
5. Feeling 'lax'
Rochester’s high school lacrosse teams opened the season last week. Monday we take a look at each of them and their prospects for 2022.