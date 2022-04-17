SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 17, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery
Clockewise from top, carrot cake, black forrest cake, macarons, Basque burnt cheesecake and an iced strawberry milk matcha drink from Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. Sweet relaxation

Food columnist Holly Ebel tells us Tuesday about a sweet new place to enjoy, well, sweets. Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo's new venture Mezza9 Cafe & Bakery is proving to be a big hit.

06-03 peregrine fly kk.jpg

2. Love for Mother Earth

Ready to celebrate this planet we all call home? Tuesday, reporter John Molseed talks to a Rochester native who helped shape the environmental movement, and gives a rundown on Earth Day events for the weekend.

3. Here turkey, turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Where have all the turkeys gone? They’re there, hunters just have to know where to look for them. Outdoors columnist John Weiss will tell us more on Tuesday.

122620.LUND.FAMILY.JPG
Longtime KTTC sports director Pat Lund, center, is remembered by folks far and wide.
Contributed photo

4. Remembering a Southeast Minnesota sports icon

Pat Lund, center, seemed to know everyone in southeastern Minnesota, and everyone seemed to know him. Tuesday, we remember the long-time KTTC-TV sports director, who died just more than a week ago.

5. Feeling 'lax'

Rochester’s high school lacrosse teams opened the season last week. Monday we take a look at each of them and their prospects for 2022.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
What to read next
Dan Conradt column sig
Community
Movement enlivens the voice, but beware being the 'weirdo'
Columnist Dan Conradt says he appreciated an honest critique early in his radio career.
April 16, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Conradt
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: 13-day major league baseball strike over
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 16, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Disc Golf
Community
Photos: Slice of Life April 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
April 15, 2022 07:22 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Day in History graphic
Community
1972: High school teachers growing their hair out
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
April 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else