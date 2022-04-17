5 Things to Catch

Clockewise from top, carrot cake, black forrest cake, macarons, Basque burnt cheesecake and an iced strawberry milk matcha drink from Mezza9 Cafe and Bakery on Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

1. Sweet relaxation

Food columnist Holly Ebel tells us Tuesday about a sweet new place to enjoy, well, sweets. Rochester restaurateur Sammi Loo's new venture Mezza9 Cafe & Bakery is proving to be a big hit.

2. Love for Mother Earth

Ready to celebrate this planet we all call home? Tuesday, reporter John Molseed talks to a Rochester native who helped shape the environmental movement, and gives a rundown on Earth Day events for the weekend.

3. Here turkey, turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Where have all the turkeys gone? They’re there, hunters just have to know where to look for them. Outdoors columnist John Weiss will tell us more on Tuesday.

Longtime KTTC sports director Pat Lund, center, is remembered by folks far and wide. Contributed photo

4. Remembering a Southeast Minnesota sports icon

Pat Lund, center, seemed to know everyone in southeastern Minnesota, and everyone seemed to know him. Tuesday, we remember the long-time KTTC-TV sports director, who died just more than a week ago.

5. Feeling 'lax'

Rochester’s high school lacrosse teams opened the season last week. Monday we take a look at each of them and their prospects for 2022.