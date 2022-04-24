SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 24, 2022 06:00 AM
Spring Veggies
Asparagus is pictured on Monday, April 18, 2022, at People's Food Co-op in Rochester
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. Fresh foods are about to spring up!

Food columnist Holly Ebel says it won't be long before those first edible items from the garden (or the woods for you foragers) are ready to add a fresh taste to your dinner plate. Tuesday she tells all.

20222204_CrookedPint2.JPG
The popular Beer Cheese Lucy at the Crooked Pint
Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

2. A favorite restaurant (finally) returns!

After a two-year hiatus, the popular Rochester dining spot the Crooked Pint reopens in a new location. On Monday, business reporter Theodore Tollefson will tell us how the new location fares.

Deer Creek Speedway

3. Gentlemen, start your engines!

The local stock car racing season is set to begin in a matter of days. We take a look at area tracks and the state of racing in southeastern Minnesota as we come out of the pandemic and restrictions on gatherings have loosened since the end of last season

Nillerzzzzz release 2022 lineup.JPG
The lineup of the versions of Nillerzzzzz, a vanilla stout set for release at Forager Brewery in Rochester Thursday, April 21, 2022. The beer is the top rated beer in Minnesota, according to BeerAdvocate.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin

4. Don't forget your Zzzzzs

A popular brew, the Nillerzzzzz from Forager Brewery, will be released on Saturday at a fete of the beer at the popular Rochester eatery and brewery. On Tuesday, John Molseed tells the tale of this ale that is anything but, well, vanilla.

5. Bruins roaring or silent?

The Austin Bruins opened the NAHL playoffs over the weekend by hosting Aberdeen in the first two games of a best-of-5 series. The series shifts to Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday for Games 3 and 4. We'll preview next weekend's games and have full coverage at PostBulletin.com/Sports.

