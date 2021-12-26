SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

5 Things to Catch

What's happening this week?

5 Things to Catch graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 26, 2021 12:48 AM
Share

1. Give me some comfort

We're soon flipping the calendar to a brand new year. Food writer Holly Ebel says
food trends come and go, and this may be the time to tuck into some dishes from the past. On Tuesday, we have the scoop on retro foods that are trending.

2. Big wheelers keep on moving

The trucking industry plays a key role in the supply chain — moving goods from factory to stores or from the farm to our tables. On Saturday, we take a closer look at the industry, from drivers and owners to lawmakers and instructors.

01 City Golf Pro David Richardson
David Richardson is retiring after 19 years as the city golf pro. Richardson is photographed Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Soldiers Field Golf Course in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Check your swing

ADVERTISEMENT

in a few days, golf pro David Richardson is retiring after serving 19 years of his 40-year career on Rochester courses. Is there more golf in his future? We talk with him about that and more on Wednesday.

4. The Sports Person of the Year is...

We'll tell you on New Year's Day. The PB sports staff started with a list of close to a dozen names. From the wrestling mat to the volleyball and basketball courts to hockey rinks, we had many great possibilities. Finally, we settled on one. That person's story will be published on Saturday.

5. Tournament Time

No, it's not time for playoffs just yet. But it is time for holiday tournaments. We'll have previews and full coverage of the Rotary boys and girls basketball tournaments, and the Kiwanis Festival hockey tournament this week at PostBulletin.com/Sports and in the PB print editions.

Related Topics: EVENTS5 THINGS TO CATCH
What to read next
Winter in Rochester
Community
Photos: Slice of Life January 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
January 05, 2022 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Ask a Trooper - Sgt. Troy Christianson column mug
Community
Do you call a tow if you go in the ditch?
If you slide off the highway, the first thing a person should do is assess the situation.
January 05, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Sgt. Troy Christianson
Day in History graphic
Community
1922: Physicians making house calls barely make it back in blizzard
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
091321-TEEN-COLUMNIST-07371.jpg
Community
Ayooluwa Odeyinka: Why you should care about saving the rookery
Unless we each take steps to stop the development plans from going through, we will have to say goodbye to a well-known gift from nature.
January 04, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Ayooluwa Odeyinka