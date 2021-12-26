5 Things to Catch

1. Give me some comfort

We're soon flipping the calendar to a brand new year. Food writer Holly Ebel says

food trends come and go, and this may be the time to tuck into some dishes from the past. On Tuesday, we have the scoop on retro foods that are trending.

2. Big wheelers keep on moving

The trucking industry plays a key role in the supply chain — moving goods from factory to stores or from the farm to our tables. On Saturday, we take a closer look at the industry, from drivers and owners to lawmakers and instructors.

David Richardson is retiring after 19 years as the city golf pro. Richardson is photographed Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Soldiers Field Golf Course in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

3. Check your swing

in a few days, golf pro David Richardson is retiring after serving 19 years of his 40-year career on Rochester courses. Is there more golf in his future? We talk with him about that and more on Wednesday.

4. The Sports Person of the Year is...

We'll tell you on New Year's Day. The PB sports staff started with a list of close to a dozen names. From the wrestling mat to the volleyball and basketball courts to hockey rinks, we had many great possibilities. Finally, we settled on one. That person's story will be published on Saturday.

5. Tournament Time

No, it's not time for playoffs just yet. But it is time for holiday tournaments. We'll have previews and full coverage of the Rotary boys and girls basketball tournaments, and the Kiwanis Festival hockey tournament this week at PostBulletin.com/Sports and in the PB print editions.