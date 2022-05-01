5 Things to Catch
What's happening this week?
1. A stain on Rochester
Stephanie Podulke has spent more than four decades cutting, arranging and soldering into place pieces of stained glass. Tuesday, reporter Jordan Shearer talks to her about her art.
2. Donations for any day
Hy-Vee stores in Rochester are helping raise funds to support Channel One Regional Food Bank. The program is called Food Bank Friday, but donations are an everyday affair. Reporter Theodore Tollefson has the story Monday.
3. Chaotic bigger and better
Scott Stroh started a brewery in his Kasson backyard. Tuesday, reporter John Molseed tells how Stroh is taking his Chaotic Good Brewing Co. out of the backyard and into the big time.
4. Coaching while recovering
John Marshall track-and-field and cross-country coach Michael Sonnabend has been dealing with a leukemia diagnosis since 2014. He's refused to let it keep him down. We’ll have his story Monday.
5. Getting prepped
Winona senior Jasper Hedin was one of the top boys basketball players in southeastern Minnesota this season. But the Winhawks standout won’t play college ball on the fall. He plans to play at a prep school in Pennsylvania. Read more on Tuesday.