5 Things to Catch

Repairs are made on a commisioned stained glass window on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Rochester Stained Glass in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

1. A stain on Rochester

Stephanie Podulke has spent more than four decades cutting, arranging and soldering into place pieces of stained glass. Tuesday, reporter Jordan Shearer talks to her about her art.

2. Donations for any day

Hy-Vee stores in Rochester are helping raise funds to support Channel One Regional Food Bank. The program is called Food Bank Friday, but donations are an everyday affair. Reporter Theodore Tollefson has the story Monday.

Initiative Cream Ale brewed by Scott Stroh, owner of Chaotic Good Brewing Company on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his backyard brewery in Kasson. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)

3. Chaotic bigger and better

Scott Stroh started a brewery in his Kasson backyard. Tuesday, reporter John Molseed tells how Stroh is taking his Chaotic Good Brewing Co. out of the backyard and into the big time.

Mike Sonnabend, the head coach of the John Marshall High School boys track and field team, hands out awards from a recent track meet at the start of a practice Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Rochester. Sonnabend was diagnosed with leukemia in 2014 but has been able to continue coaching through his treatment, only missing two seasons. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

4. Coaching while recovering

John Marshall track-and-field and cross-country coach Michael Sonnabend has been dealing with a leukemia diagnosis since 2014. He's refused to let it keep him down. We’ll have his story Monday.

Jasper Hedin

5. Getting prepped

Winona senior Jasper Hedin was one of the top boys basketball players in southeastern Minnesota this season. But the Winhawks standout won’t play college ball on the fall. He plans to play at a prep school in Pennsylvania. Read more on Tuesday.